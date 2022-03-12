Read news from:
Spain Church says 506 child abuse reports received

Spain's Church said on Friday it had discovered 506 cases of child sex abuse through a complaints procedure launched in 2020, stressing its desire for "truth" as the nation opened its first official investigation.

Published: 12 March 2022 16:21 CET
A general view of the Sagrada Familia basilica, Barcelona, June 2020.
Illustration photo: A general view of the Sagrada Familia basilica, Barcelona in June 2020. Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Unlike in many other nations where the government or the Church itself has opened a probe into the scale of such abuses, this has never happened in Spain.

But this week, lawmakers backed the creation of an independent expert committee to investigate the abuses, with the Church on Friday offering a fresh update on case numbers.

“In the past two years… we have received information or complaints about 506 cases,” Luis Arguello, secretary-general of the CEE Episcopal Conference that groups Spain’s leading bishops, told a news conference.

In 2020, Spain opened 202 “child protection and abuse prevention” offices following an order from the Vatican requiring every Catholic diocese around the world have an office or system for reporting abuse.

Of the new reports, “the vast majority, 300 of them, relate to incidents which took place more than 30 years ago,” he explained.

And in 103 cases, the alleged abuser had “already died”, Arguello said, stressing the offices would continue probing such cases as well as those where the statute of limitations had expired “in order to understand what happened”.

Long accused by victims of stonewalling and denial, the Spanish Church said a year ago that it had registered just 220 cases after two decades of investigation by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith (CDF), which looks into sexual abuse.

By the end of 2021, that figure had risen by 14 to 234, Arguello said, explaining it only included allegations involving priests and did not include cases relating to other members of the clergy or the laity.

The CDF “only deals with cases involving diocesan priests, while cases involving other religious orders handled via a separate mechanism” under the Vatican’s Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life, he said.

Cases dating back 80 years 

But the 506 abuse cases that came to light over the past two years, some dating back 80 years, also included allegations against other members of the Church or Catholic religious orders, he said.

“The complaints refer to clergymen, priests, parish priests, members of religious orders, curates and other ordained officials.. as well as members of the laity assigned with duties within the Church,” Arguello said.

He did not say whether there was any crossover between the two figures.

Historically, Spain has always been a deeply-Catholic country where some 55 percent of the population identifies as Roman Catholic, and where 1.5 million children study in some 2,500 Catholic schools.

With no official statistics on child sex abuse within the Church, Spain’s El Pais newspaper began investigating allegations in 2018 and has since received details of 611 cases of abusive individuals involving 1,246 victims, some dating back to the 1930s.

At no point has the Church offered any figures about the number of victims, with its statements also referring to cases involving an abusive individual.

Arguello said the Church would help the investigative panel, saying it would “collaborate with the authorities, providing all available information about the cases under investigation”.

“I assure you we have the most at stake in knowing the truth,” he said.

“We want the truth to shine clearly so that there are no wolves who can dress in sheep’s clothing and serve as pastors.”

Last month, the Church took a first step towards addressing clerical abuse by engaging lawyers to conduct an investigation that will take cues from similar probes in France and Germany.

READ ALSO: Will Spain finally act on child abuse claims in its Catholic church?

CRIME

Spanish lawmakers approve first probe into child abuse by clergy

Lawmakers on Thursday approved Spain's first official probe into child sex abuse within the Catholic Church by voting for the creation of an expert committee to manage the investigation.

Published: 10 March 2022 15:56 CET
Spanish lawmakers approve first probe into child abuse by clergy

The text, which provides for the creation of an independent panel to investigate sexual abuse against minors, was voted through by 286 votes in favour in the 350-seat assembly.

Until now, there has never been an official inquiry into alleged abuse by members of the clergy.

Under the proposal, which was drawn up by the ruling Socialist party and the Basque nationalist PNV, the panel will be chaired by Spain’s ombudsman and include experts, representatives of victims’ associations and members of the clergy.

It will be tasked with investigating “the abhorrent actions by individuals against defenceless children… so that both the people who committed these abuses and those who concealed or harboured them can be exposed”, it reads.

The committee will then draw up a report which will be submitted to parliament.

The move was hailed by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Twitter, who described it as “a first step to try and address the pain of the victims who have not been heard until now. Thanks to all the groups that have supported this much-needed initiative.”

Historically, Spain has always been a deeply-Catholic country where some 55 percent of the population identifies as Roman Catholic, and where 1.5 million children study in some 2,500 Catholic schools.

In recent decades, thousands have spoken out about harrowing abuses by clergy across the United States, Europe, Australia and beyond, prompting Church probes in many nations seeking redress for the victims.

But there has been no such investigation in Spain where no official statistics exist on child sex abuse by the clergy.

 ‘Must be done properly’

Given the absence of data, El Pais newspaper began investigating allegations in 2018 and has since received details of 1,246 cases, some dating back to the 1930s.

Until now, the Church has only recognised 220 cases of abuse since 2001, and has ruled out any “comprehensive investigation” into abuse reports, insisting it had abuse protocols in place.

“This investigation must be done properly because it will be the beginning of the end of an outrageous situation,” Socialist lawmaker Carmen Calvo told the paper this week.

READ ALSO: Will Spain finally act on child abuse claims in its Catholic church?

Last month, Spain’s parliament agreed to consider another request to open a parliamentary inquiry, but the proposal was dropped in favour of the Socialists’ plan for an independent expert panel, following a formula used in Australia, France and the Netherlands.

The vote comes several weeks after the Church took a first step towards addressing clerical abuse of children by engaging lawyers to conduct an investigation that will take cues from similar probes in France and Germany.

At the time, Cardinal Juan Jose Omella, head of the CEE Episcopal Conference grouping Spain’s leading bishops, said the Church wanted “to take responsibility.. by creating a new means of cooperation to clarify past events and ensure they don’t happen again”.

The probe will be conducted by Cremades & Calvo Sotelo law firm which said its investigation would take about a year and take cues from the “positive” aspects of a French probe and “the methodology used in Germany”.

The French investigation found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy since 1950, but that figure rose to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church were taken into account, which includes teachers at Catholic schools.

In Germany, a report published in January by Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) law firm found at least 497 children had been abused in Munich-Freising archdiocese between 1945 and 2019.

