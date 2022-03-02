Read news from:
Spain’s opposition party to pick new leader in April as Casado quits

Spain's main opposition Popular Party said Tuesday it will pick a new leader in early April after Pablo Casado came under huge pressure to step down following a messy internal clash.

Published: 2 March 2022 09:01 CET
The soon to be former leader of Spain’s right-wing PP, Pablo Casado, has apologised for how he handled the allegations of nepotism by colleague Isabel Díaz Ayuso but says he’s been treated unfairly. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP

The PP will hold an extraordinary congress on April 2-3 in the southern city of Seville to choose a replacement for Casado, 41, through a vote by all members, the party said in a statement.

Barring a last-minute surprise, his replacement is likely to be Alberto Núñez Feijóo, a 60-year-old moderate and party stalwart who currently heads the northwestern Galicia region.

Current Galician regional president and Popular Party (PP) politician Alberto Núñez Feijóo has not yet confirmed if he will aim for PP leadership. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Casado threw his support behind Feijóo at a party meeting on Tuesday called to set a date for the congress, saying the Galician leader “has always given me his loyalty and friendship”.

Feijoo has ruled Galicia since 2009. It is the only region where the PP governs alone with a majority — a rare feat within Spain’s increasingly fragmented political landscape.

He has said he will announce his decision on whether or not to run for party chief on Wednesday after talks with the PP leadership in Galicia.

The new party head will have to patch up the damage caused by the internal battle that has gripped the party which has been struggling to cope with the rise of the far-right Vox before the next general election due in late 2023.

Some recent polls have put Vox in second place behind Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists.

Casado, who became the party’s youngest president in mid-2018, lost two general elections to Sanchez’s Socialists.

And his lacklustre leadership took a major knock last week after he raised explosive corruption allegations about one of the party’s most popular politicians, Madrid’s regional leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

He accused her brother of collecting tens of thousands of euros in commissions for brokering a contract for face masks with her administration at the height of the pandemic.

Ayuso denied any wrongdoing and in turn accused Casado and his team of spying on her and trying to discredit her.

“I wish (Casado had) investigated Pedro Sánchez in as much detail as me and my family,” she said Tuesday.

POLITICS

How the crisis in Spain’s centre-right party is opening the door to the far right

The big winner of the conflict gripping Spain's Popular Party is Vox, analysts say, urging the right-wing opposition to close ranks or risk the far-right faction becoming the nation's second-largest party.

Published: 25 February 2022 09:51 CET
With a general election on the horizon, Santiago Abascal’s extremist lineup could become Spain’s main opposition party “if the PP doesn’t end its internal crisis properly,” said Astrid Barrio, a political scientist at Valencia University.

At least in the short term, “the biggest beneficiary in political terms is Vox”, which burst onto the political scene less than a decade ago, said Paloma Román, a political science expert at Madrid’s Complutense University.

PP leader Pablo Casado, who just a week ago appeared to be safe in his role, is now counting his final hours as opposition leader after raising explosive corruption allegations about the party’s most popular politician, Madrid’s regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

But it was a gamble he lost very publicly, and will have to step down at an extraordinary party congress whose date will be set on Tuesday during a meeting of the PP’s steering committee.

Walking a tightrope due to a loss of support within his party, Spain’s right-wing Popular Party (PP) leader Pablo Casado delivered a farewell speech on February 23rd 2022 to the Congress. Photo: DANI DUCH/POOL/AFP

Power struggle

At the congress, party members will chose a new leader, which is likely to be Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, a 60-year-old moderate and party stalwart who currently heads the northwestern Galicia region.

“He’s a candidate who has managed to keep Vox in check in Galicia and the leading advocate of the centrist ideology that has allowed the PP to rule Spain,” said Barrio.

Lluis Orriols, a political scientist at Madrid’s Carlos III University, said there were two factors in the current political crisis that could strengthen Vox.

Firstly, he said, surveys suggested “a large number of defections” from the PP are not people who are “likely to abstain or be undecided (in the next general election), but are turning to Vox”.

And the struggle for dominance of the Spanish right is still unresolved.

Galician regional president Alberto Nuñez Feijóo is likely to replace Casado as PP party leader in the coming months. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

“Vox is not being restrained, unlike on the left where we see the Socialist party in control of the space which runs from the centre to the extreme left,” he said.

“In the electoral ambit of the conservative voter, Vox is clearly very competitive.”

The popularity of Vox was on show during this month’s regional election in Castilla y León, where the party won 13 seats, up from just one in the previous vote, shattering the PP’s hopes of winning an absolute majority.

The PP has time on its side

But the game is not yet over for the PP.

Despite concerns Sanchez would call early elections to make the most of his rival’s weakness, he ruled out any such move on Wednesday.

“We’re not going to bring forward the general election” on the basis of the PP’s “vulnerability”, he said.

“The rise of extreme parties reduces the incentive for early elections,” wrote Anna-Carina Hamker and Mujtaba Rahman, analysts with the Eurasia Group, in a note on the crisis.

With the next election to be held no later than early 2024, analysts said the PP had time to get its house in order — and could even emerge strengthened.

“I imagine it will fight back, it’s not going to waste the political capital it has built up over such a long period of time, being the governing party that it is,” said Roman.

“Casado’s leadership degenerated a lot and most PP voters had little or no confidence in him,” said Orriols.

However, any new leader will have to restrain the “internal pressures” that have torn the party apart and resolve the battle “between the traditional, mainstream conservatives and the free agents who tend to sympathise with the populist far-right”.

