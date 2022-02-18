Read news from:
Why is Spain’s right-wing PP accusing their own leader in Madrid of corruption?

Bitter political infighting has erupted at the top of Spain’s right-wing Partido Popular amid accusations of corruption and spying. The dispute has wedged a gap between its national leader and regional boss in Madrid as rumours of a leadership challenge swirl.

Published: 18 February 2022 11:58 CET
SPAIN-POLITICS-MADRID-CORRUPTION-PP
Spanish conservative People's Party (PP) leader Pablo Casado (L) and Madrid regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso have up to now enjoyed a good political relationship. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Another year, another Spanish political scandal.

There’s no one political party that has a monopoly on scandal in Spain, but when it comes to corruption and spying, right-wing party Partido Popular members (PP) are experts. Just four years ago corruption downed the last PP Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, and the lingering legal consequences have been rumbling on in the background throughout the parliament with the ‘Operation Kitchen’ investigation.

But now, just days after a poor result in the Castille and Leon regional elections that trapped PP leader Pablo Casado between minority government or coalition with far-right Vox, President of the Madrid region and rumoured national leadership challenger, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has publicly accused Casado of being involved in a campaign to discredit her.

It is alleged that PP top brass hired private detectives to see if Ayuso had intervened to award a €1.5 million COVID-19 face mask contract to an associate of her brother.

Speaking publicly, Ayuso denied any involvement and remarked that “although political life is full of unpleasantness, I never imagined that the leadership of my party would act in such a cruel and unfair way against me.”

Many view the move as a preemptive strike by Casado to extinguish a potential leadership challenge as his popularity further falls and Ayuso’s climbs following her landslide victory in Madrid last year. Tensions have bubbled since then, and rumours of a leadership challenge grew. 

Details of the face mask contract were unearthed last year when it emerged the contract bypassed the usual tender process, and PP officials say an internal investigation was launched after Ayuso failed to cooperate with the probe, but deny private detectives were used.

In response to Ayuso’s public attacks on Casado, party General Secretary Teodoro García Egea defended the leadership against what he termed “a campaign of attacks, slander and insults” and noted a disciplinary investigation, and perhaps even legal action, would be opened against her.

With PP’s last spying scandal still looming over the party, the party has been dragged into another. The party is no stranger to illegality and infighting, but this time it couldn’t even wait to be in government. 

What was a rumoured rift and potential leadership challenge now seems a certainty somewhere down the line, and expect the face mask contract scandal to get ugly. Just as they did by calling a snap election in Castille and León, it seems PP’s decision to preempt things may backfire on them.

POLITICS

POLITICS

Spain’s far-right Vox party poised to enter Castilla y León government

Spain's far-right party Vox is poised to enter a regional government for the first time after big election gains over the weekend, suggesting a blueprint for future power sharing nationally.

Published: 14 February 2022 17:55 CET
Spain's far-right Vox party poised to enter Castilla y León government

Vox came third in Sunday’s snap polls in the central Castilla y León region, winning 13 seats in the 81-seat assembly, up from just one.

It is now demanding ii form part of a coalition government with the conservative Popular Party (PP) which came first with 31 seats — two more than in 2019 but well short of an absolute majority.

“Vox has the right and the duty to form a government in Castilla y León,” Vox leader Santiago Abascal said late on Sunday.

The party also wanted the vice-presidency of the regional government, he added.

The voters “have spoken” and “we will demand nothing more nor less than what is due to us,” Abascal said.

The formation of a PP-Vox government could be a foretaste of a right-wing alliance that might govern Spain after the next general election due before the end of 2023.

Most recent polls put the PP first, ahead of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s ruling Socialists, but short of a majority — and that would mean they might have to form an uncomfortable alliance with Vox to govern.

The Socialist party came second in Castilla y Leon with 30 percent of the vote, giving it 28 seats.

Spain’s highly decentralised system gives its 17 regions broad powers, which means the entry of Vox into a regional government would have a major impact on policy.

Castilla y León could serve as a “lab” for Vox, said Paloma Roman, a politics professor at the Complutense University of Madrid.

The party called for the repeal of a law designed to protect victims of domestic violence and opposes both gay marriage and Gay Pride marches.

Founded in 2014, Vox started as a marginal force in Spanish politics before causing a major upset in late 2018 when it entered regional parliament for the first time, winning seats in the assembly of the southern Andalusia region.

SPAIN-POLAND-EU-POLITICS-FAR RIGHT

VOX leader Santiago Abascal (L) and Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talk to the press following the far-right and nationalistic “Defend Europe” summit organised by VOX in Madrid in late January. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Following national elections nearly a year later, it became the third-largest force in Spanish politics with 52 seats in the 350-seat parliament, mirroring gains elsewhere in Europe for the far right.

The regional governments of both Andalusia and the Madrid area are PP-led but supported from the outside by Vox in exchange for political concessions.

The election was called by Castilla y León’s current PP leader Alfonso Fernández Mañueco after he broke with Ciudadanos, his centre-right coalition partner which lost almost all its seats.

The demise of Ciudadanos is leaving the PP with virtually no other potential partner other than Vox.

“The PP won the elections… but it is in the hands of Vox,” said Cristina Monge, a political scientist at the University of Zaragoza.

Pablo Simón, a politics professor at Carlos III University in Madrid, agrees. The PP, he said, “has no other choice than to make way for its main rival further on the right which is Vox”.

But this coalition could become a problem “if the PP wants to form alliances with moderate partners” in other regions or at the national level, he added.

Fernández Mañueco has left the door open to forming a coalition government with Vox, saying there was no “red line” between the right and far right. But some top PP figures have expressed doubts.

“Coalition governments do not provide stability,” PP secretary general Teadoro Garcia Egea, the party’s number two, said Monday.

At Complutense University, Roman argued that a PP-Vox government in Castilla y Leon could turn voters off Vox once they got a closer look at their policies.

This could lead voters to impose a “sanitary cordon” around the party, she added.

READ MORE: Why elections in little-known Castilla y León really matter for Spain’s future

