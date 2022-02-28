Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate

Spanish authorities have eased the travel rule which previously only permitted vaccinated non-EU/EEA tourists to visit the country, now also allowing those who’ve had Covid-19 and can prove it with a recovery certificate to enter.

Published: 28 February 2022 16:29 CET
Spain allows entry of non-EU travellers if they have recovery certificate
Spain's new travel rule regarding recovery certificates came into force on February 26th 2022. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)

Spain’s Interior Ministry has announced that tourists from third countries who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can now visit Spain even if they haven’t been fully vaccinated against Covid or if their Covid vaccination certificate has expired because they haven’t had a booster shot.

The rule changes to non-essential travel were published in Spain’s state bulletin BOE on Saturday February 26th and are in force since that date. 

The new clause states that “people with a vaccination certificate OR a recovery certificate recognised by Spain’s Health Ministry” are able to travel to Spain. 

According to Spain’s Health Ministry, recovery certificates accepted as valid are those “issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or RAT, and up to a maximum of 180 days after the date of sampling”.

NAATs – nucleic acid amplification tests – are usually PCR tests whereas RATs stand for rapid antigen tests. The Covid test must have been carried out by an accredited laboratory; self-test kits are not valid. 

The recovery certificate needs to have been issued by the “relevant authorities” or a “medical service” of the country in which you tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

The change applies only to non-EU/EEA nationals who do not live in Spain and are visiting for tourism or other non-essential reasons, for example British, American, Australian, Canadian or other third-country holidaymakers. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from Spain’s travel requirements.

Unvaccinated foreign residents in Spain, EU citizens and residents as well as Spanish nationals can continue to travel to Spain, but in most cases will need to show a negative Covid test, or a recovery certificate if applicable.

Unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen tourists who do not have a recovery certificate can still not enter Spain. 

This latest change follows the decision in early February to allow unvaccinated non-EU/EEA minors aged 12 to 17 to visit Spain if they show a negative PCR test

It came after weeks of pressure from Spain’s tourism industry who said British families in particular were being dissuaded from going on holiday to Spain because their unvaccinated teenage children couldn’t come with them.

Spanish authorities also recently followed the EU’s recommendations to Member States and updated the country’s travel rules regarding Covid-19 health passes and required vaccinations.

The main change for third-country travellers wanting to travel to Spain is that if they completed their initial Covid-19 vaccination more than 270 days ago (around 9 months), they will need to show they’ve had a Covid booster shot to be able to visit the country. People in this situation who have had Covid-19 in the last six months can now use a recovery certificate instead to enter Spain. 

Spain also has a list of low-risk third countries whose travellers do not have to present proof of vaccination, testing or recovery. This is updated regularly and currently includes Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

All travellers to Spain must complete a health control form before travelling to Spain. 

UKRAINE

Flight bans to visas – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for Spain?

Over the weekend the EU agreed to a further package of measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. From flight bans to entry rules and financial sanctions, here's how these will apply to those who are in Spain or want to come here.

Published: 28 February 2022 13:35 CET
Flight bans to visas – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for Spain?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced further measures on Sunday, adding further pressure on Russia on top of previous economic sanctions in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

Her full statement did not go into much detail on exactly how the new rules will apply. 

It’s likely that there will be further clarifications in the days to come, but here’s what we know so far;

Visa rules

EU member states will discuss on Monday using a little-known rule called the Temporary Protection Directive to allow Ukrainians to stay within the Bloc for up to a year without a visa. 

Since 2017, Ukrainians have benefited from the 90-day rule, which means they can spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU or Schengen zone without needing a visa.

“We need to be prepared for day 91,” EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Sunday.

This change would not affect entry to the Bloc – the 90-day rule means that Ukrainians can already enter without having to show a visa – but once here they would not be required to make an application for asylum.

Ursula von der Leyen said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Sunday that his administration is fully committed to welcoming Ukrainian refugees to Spain.

For years children from Chernobyl have spent summers and Christmases with families in Spain thanks to NGO schemes that also exist for minors from Western Sahara. Many of these same Spanish families are now calling for a safe travel corridor to bring the children to Spain so they can house them permanently or until the conflict ends.  

Flight ban

Russian-owned, Russian-controlled or Russian-registered planes are now barred from all EU airspace, including the airspace over Spain. They will not be able to take off or land anywhere in the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This includes commercial airlines and private jets.

READ MORE: Spain joins allies in closing airspace to Russian planes

All flight connections between Spain and the Ukraine have been cancelled, and Ukraine has also closed its airspace.

There is, however, no travel ban on Russia, so people can still travel between Spain and Russia on either a non-Russian airline or by road, rail or sea. 

Spain’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it recommended that travellers delay non-essential travel to Russia and asked Spanish residents in Russia to stay informed about the conflict in Ukraine.

Spain’s Covid-related travel rules are still in place meaning that as non-EU nationals tourists from Russia must be fully vaccinated in order to travel to Spain, although Spain does not recognise the Sputnik vaccine.  

 

SWIFT/Russian central bank sanctions

If you have any financial dealings with organisations or individuals in Russia, these could become difficult in the coming days. 

The EU has agreed to disconnect Russia from the Swift network, which is a communications network used for making international money transfers, and von der Leyen also announced sanctions on Russia’s central bank 

Shipping ban 

If you have recently ordered anything from Russia you may find there are delivery issues even if your payment goes through without problems. 

Economic sanctions mean that certain cargo from Russia can be seized or blocked from entering the EU. 

Spain has also proposed that European ports be completely closed to Russian ships as well as for companies with capital in the eastern superpower.

Russia Today ban

The EU has also banned Russian state media outlets including Russia Today (RT), Sputnik and their subsidiaries. Exactly how this will work is not yet clear, with Von der Leyen announcing that the EU is “developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe”.

Both RT and Sputnik have Spanish-language versions.

Asset seizures

The Spanish government hasn’t published stats on the Russian oligarchs that live or have assets in Spain, nor have they announced any sanctions aimed at them as the United Kingdom and the United States have done.

However, the EU has proposed sanctions on Russia’s wealthiest tycoons so it may be only a matter of days before ‘oligarcas’ in Spain feel the pinch.  

Among the most notable assets that Russian millionaires own in Spain are mega-yachts docked in Barcelona, Marbella and other upmarket coastal locations, as well thousands of mansions in exclusive locations. 

Russian and Chinese nationals make up the bulk of foreign luxury buyers in Spain, as the acquisition of a home worth €500,000+ gives them access to EU residency through the so-called golden visa scheme.

READ ALSO: How much influence does Russia have over Spain?

Price rises

Previously announced economic sanctions on Russia are likely to lead to price rises throughout Europe, particularly for oil, gas and petrol. 

A meeting of EU energy ministers on Monday is going to look at ways of controlling price rises. 

READ ALSO: How Spain could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Thanks to the fact that Spain gets most of its natural gas from Algeria, the country is less reliant than other EU countries on Russian gas, but it does import a large amount of maize and other grain from Ukraine.

In February 2022, an already high inflation rate reached 7.4 percent in Spain, the highest level in 33 years. This, combined with the crisis unfolding in Ukraine, will impact the price of food, non-alcoholic drinks and fuel in particular, economists say.

Eurovision

And if you’re a Eurovision fan, don’t expect to see a Russian entry at the contest in May, the European Broadcasting Commission has announced that Russia is barred from the 2022 event.

