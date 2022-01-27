Do I need a Covid-19 booster shot to travel to Spain?

Being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer be enough for many international travellers to visit Spain from February 1st 2022.

Spanish authorities have followed the EU’s recommendations to Member States and updated the country’s travel rules regarding Covid-19 health passes and required vaccinations, with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world spurring the changes.

The main change is that if you completed your initial Covid-19 vaccination more than 270 days ago (around 9 months), you will need to show you’ve had a Covid booster shot to be able to visit Spain in many cases.

This additional dose will have to appear on your Covid health pass or vaccination certificate. EU Digital Covid Certificates will no longer be valid for travel once 9 months have passed after vaccination.

Who doesn’t need to prove they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot to visit Spain?

Do these rules apply to all international arrivals who were fully vaccinated more than nine months ago?

No. EU citizens and any accompanying non-EU family members (even if the visit to Spain is for tourism), foreign residents of Spain and Spanish nationals are exempt from having to show proof of a booster shot to enter the Spanish territory, even if they were fully vaccinated more than 270 days ago.

In fact, they don’t have to show evidence of initial full Covid vaccination either.

Instead, they must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, a negative antigen test taken 48 hours before travel to Spain or a medical certificate proving recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months.

All international travellers – EU and non-EU – who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 less than 270 days before travel to Spain are also exempt from proving they have a booster shot to be able to enter the country.

As long as they were fully vaccinated with an EMA or WHO-approved vaccine more than 14 days ago and less than 270 ago, they can visit Spain. Spanish health authorities also consider people who have recovered from Covid-19 and then had one Covid-19 vaccine to be fully immunised.

It’s important that your Covid health pass or vaccination certificate specifies all the dates of your Covid vaccinations.

Spain also has a small list of ‘low-risk’ non-EU countries whose travellers don’t have to prove initial Covid vaccination or a booster shot; you can check the weekly updates here.

Who needs to prove they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot to visit Spain?

Non-EU travellers (who aren’t residents in Spain or with an EU family member) who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 more than 270 ago will need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster shot in order to visit Spain for non-essential purposes such as tourism.

For example, this could include American, British, Canadian, Australian or Russian tourists who were vaccinated more than 270 days ago but haven’t received their booster shot.

When the new rules kick in on February 1st 2022, it will first affect non-EU tourists who received their initial Covid vaccinations in May 2021 or earlier but haven’t received their reinforcement dose.