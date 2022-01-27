Do I need a Covid-19 booster shot to travel to Spain?

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer be enough for many international travellers to visit Spain from February 1st 2022.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spanish authorities have <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20211123/how-the-eu-could-change-its-covid-certificate-for-travel/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">followed the EU’s recommendations</a> to Member States and updated the country's travel rules regarding Covid-19 health passes and required vaccinations, with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world spurring the changes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The main change is that if you completed your initial Covid-19 vaccination more than 270 days ago (around 9 months), you will need to show you’ve had a Covid booster shot to be able to visit Spain in many cases. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This additional dose will have to appear on your Covid health pass or vaccination certificate. EU Digital Covid Certificates will no longer be valid for travel once 9 months have passed after vaccination.</span></p><p><b>Who doesn’t need to prove they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot to visit Spain?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Do these rules apply to all international arrivals who were fully vaccinated more than nine months ago?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No. EU citizens and any accompanying non-EU family members (even if the visit to Spain is for tourism), foreign residents of Spain and Spanish nationals are exempt from having to show proof of a booster shot to enter the Spanish territory, even if they were fully vaccinated more than 270 days ago. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, they don’t have to show evidence of initial full Covid vaccination either.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20220126/eu-countries-agree-to-simplify-travel-rules-with-covid-certificates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">EU countries agree to simplify travel rules with Covid certificates</a></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Instead, they must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, a negative antigen test taken 48 hours before travel to Spain or a medical certificate proving recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">All international travellers - EU and non-EU - who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 less than 270 days before travel to Spain are also exempt from proving they have a booster shot to be able to enter the country. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As long as they were fully vaccinated with an EMA or WHO-approved vaccine more than 14 days ago and less than 270 ago, they can visit Spain. Spanish health authorities also consider people who have recovered from Covid-19 and then had one Covid-19 vaccine to be fully immunised. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s important that your Covid health pass or vaccination certificate specifies all the dates of your Covid vaccinations.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spain also has a small list of ‘low-risk’ non-EU countries whose travellers don’t have to prove initial Covid vaccination or a booster shot; you can check the </span><a href="https://www.sanidad.gob.es/en/profesionales/saludPublica/ccayes/alertasActual/nCov/spth.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="font-weight: 400;">weekly updates here</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><b>Who needs to prove they’ve had a Covid-19 booster shot to visit Spain?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Non-EU travellers (who aren’t residents in Spain or with an EU family member) who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 more than 270 ago will need to show proof of a Covid-19 booster shot in order to visit Spain for non-essential purposes such as tourism. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For example, this could include American, British, Canadian, Australian or Russian tourists who were vaccinated more than 270 days ago but haven’t received their booster shot. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When the new rules kick in on February 1st 2022, it will first affect non-EU tourists who received their initial Covid vaccinations in May 2021 or earlier but haven’t received their reinforcement dose. </span></p>
