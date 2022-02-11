Read news from:
CONFIRMED: Spain to allow all unvaccinated non-EU teens to enter with PCR

The new travel rule which allows unvaccinated minors aged 12 to 18 to visit Spain with a PCR test applies to all non-EU/EEA nationals, not just those from the United Kingdom, Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry told The Local Spain on Friday. 

Published: 11 February 2022 13:03 CET
SPAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-TOURISM
Teenage tourists in Spain with Granada's Alhambra in the background. Spain's Foreign Affairs Ministry has informed The Local that the new rules for unvaccinated minors applies not just to those from the UK. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

On Friday February 11th, the Spanish government published a state bulletin (BOE) in which it explained that the non-essential travel rules for third country nationals were changing,  specifically for 12 to 18-year-old travellers who haven’t been vaccinated for Covid-19. 

From Monday February 14th, “people aged 12 or older but under 18 who show a negative NAAT test (PCR or similar) taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain” will be included as one of the exemptions for non-essential travel such as tourism from outside of the EU.

The BOE does not mention British 12 to 18 year olds specifically, but instead refers to exemption “K” of the Spanish Health Ministry’s guidelines for third countries, in which UK nationals were mentioned until midday on Friday, when this was quickly changed to refer to non-EU teenage travellers. 

This confusing situation has led to different interpretations of the new rule in the Spanish press, with some suggesting the exemption applies to all non-EU/EEA teens and others just British 12 to 18 year olds. 

The Local Spain has contacted Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to seek clarification and an Exteriores representative has confirmed that the new legislation applies to all unvaccinated non-EU/Schengen teens, not just UK 12 to 18 year olds. 

Over the past weeks, regional governments and tourism groups have been pushing primarily for the rule to be lifted for UK teenagers, as thousands of cancellations by British families whose children were not yet fully vaccinated against Covid-19 were having a major impact on Spain’s main tourism market.

Spain has previously been willing to give UK travellers preferential treatment over all other non-EU holidaymakers so this, coupled with the vague wording of Spain’s state bulletin, explains why there’s been so much confusion. 

“The (Covid-19) vaccination of children under 18 has been relatively recent in many countries, without being possible in some cases to complete the full vaccination,” reads the bulletin. 

“This situation is resulting in parents who are fully vaccinated not being able to travel to Spain with their children,” Spain’s Tourism Ministry acknowledged.

Therefore, British as well as American, Canadian, Indian, or any other non-EU holidaymakers will be able to travel to Spain with their unvaccinated children as long as they show a negative PCR test.

READ ALSO: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR

The rule that still remains in place is that all adult non-EU/Schengen nationals who don’t reside in Spain must be fully vaccinated to visit Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism. 

There are only a handful of non-EU/EEA countries that are exempt from this rule given their favourable epidemiological situation.

Children under the age of 12 will also continue to be exempt from Spain’s vaccination and testing rules for travel. 

TRAVEL NEWS

TRAVEL: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR

The Spanish government on Thursday decided it will change its travel rules to allow unvaccinated 12 to 18 year olds from the United Kingdom to enter the country if they present a negative PCR test. 

Published: 11 February 2022 09:51 CET
TRAVEL: Spain to allow unvaccinated UK teens to enter with PCR

British holidaymakers will be able to travel to Spain with their children aged 12 to 18, even if they are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The changes to Spain’s travel rules for young UK nationals were published on Friday in the country’s official state bulletin BOE, following negotiations between Spain’s Ministries of Health, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Spanish authorities previously required Britons over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be able to visit Spain, a rule that’s been in place for all of 2021 for most non-EU/EEA nationals and since December 2021 for UK nationals who don’t reside in Spain.

But from Monday February 14th 2022, unvaccinated non-resident minors aged 12 to 18 travelling from the UK will be able to visit Spain if they present a negative PCR or other NAAT test taken within 72 hours before arrival in Spain. 

The announcement by Spanish authorities comes after weeks of appeals by some regional governments and business groups, who argued the vaccination rule for teens was causing thousands of holiday cancellations, especially among British families, thus having a negative impact on the country’s already struggling tourism industry. 

The Spanish government has decided to make just the exception for UK teen holidaymakers rather than all non-EU/EEA nationals, perhaps given that in pre-pandemic times they were by far Spain’s main tourism market (18 million Brits visited the country in 2019). 

Although the UK has had a somewhat successful vaccination rollout overall, only one in ten British children were legally able to enter Spain for tourism purposes since the rule came into force for them last December. Around 300,000 – roughly 12 percent – of 12 to 15-year-olds in the UK have received two doses.

The rule that still remains in place is that all adult UK nationals who don’t reside in Spain must be fully vaccinated to visit Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism. There are only a handful of non-EU/EEA countries that are exempt from this rule given their favourable epidemiological situation.

British children under the age of 12 will also continue to be exempt from Spain’s vaccination and testing rules for travel. 

The BOE does not mention British 12 to 18 year olds specifically, but instead refers to section “K” of the Spanish Health Ministry’s guidelines for third countries, in which UK nationals are mentioned but there is no word yet on the new rule for teenage travellers. 

This confusing situation has led to different interpretations of the new rule in the Spanish press, with some suggesting the exemption applies to all non-EU/EEA teens and others just British 12 to 18 year olds. 

On Friday morning, The Local Spain contacted Spain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry for clarification, with a representative confirming that the new rules applies to all non-EU/Schengen 12 to 18 year olds, not just British ones. 

