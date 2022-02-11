Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

OPINION & ANALYSIS

Why elections in little-known Castilla y León really matter for Spain’s future

Why are local elections in this largely rural region of Spain so important, and what implications could they have on politics at a national level? Seville-based political journalist Conor Faulkner breaks it down.

Published: 11 February 2022 14:27 CET
SPAIN-POLITICS-ELECTION-CASTILLA-LEON
For many, the regional elections will be seen as not only a referendum on Casado’s leadership, but a midterm style judgement on the Pedro Sánchez led PSOE government at the national level. Photo: Miguel Riopa/AFP

If you’ve watched television in Spain recently, or picked up a newspaper, or had a look around Spanish Twitter, you’ll have noticed that Spain’s top politicians have been spending a lot of time campaigning in the countryside.

Leaders from all the major parties have descended on rural Castilla y León to support their regional parties in what many view as a potentially consequential election that could have ripple effects across the country.

Whether it be Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in his bomber jacket, or Santiago Abascal putting on his wellies and doing his best ‘man of the people’ impersonation, Spain’s main political players have descended on the little-known mountainous region of Castilla y León in north-west Spain.

But neither of them are up for election, nor are Pablo Casado or any other national politician.

In fact, they have been on the campaign trail for regional elections. Why are they going to such efforts?

Snap election 

Castilla y León has traditionally been a PP stronghold. However the last set of regional elections there – in May 2019 – was actually won by PSOE on the popular vote, their first time taking the highest number of votes since 1983. However, PP quickly formed a coalition with Ciudadanos and got their leader, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, installed as regional president. 

In early-2021 opposition party PSOE tabled a vote of no confidence that was eventually defeated, but the political fallout saw a Ciudadanos member defect to the opposition, thrusting the PP led government into minority status. The coalition between PP and Ciudadanos had become strained, particularly over COVID-19 measures, and rumours began to swirl that Mañueco would call a snap election to try and revive his political mandate, but also to try and build on the swell of PP support at the national level following the election of Isabel Ayuso in Madrid.

In December, Mañueco broke with convention and called the snap election for Sunday 13th February, taking his coalition partners by surprise: his deputy Francisco Igea heard the news while talking up the coalition commitment while giving a radio interview.

mañueco spain

Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (centre) during his swearing as president of Castilla y León in 2019. Photo: Junta de Andalucia/Flickr

READ ALSO:

Why is it important?

Although it’s true that the Castilla y León’s coalition government had been fractured, and that the region’s PP branch is facing a corruption scandal it could do with distracting from, many in Spanish political media feel that although these specific regional level motivations do exist, in reality Mañueco’s it taking his cues from PP’s national headquarters and Sunday’s results will have a ripple effect across the country and tell us a lot about how politics at the national level could play out over the next couple of years.

PP politics: Casado and Ayuso

PP’s regional President in Madrid, Isabel Ayuso, called a snap election Madrid last year after coalition infighting between PP and Ciudadanos down in Murcia sent shockwaves across national politics. Wanting to establish a proper political mandate, Ayuso went all in on the campaign trail – employing populist rhetoric on COVID-19 measures  – managed to win the elections outright and ousted her former coalition partners Ciudadanos. With the support of far-right Vox, Ayuso now enjoys a right-wing majority in the regional assembly and has seen a surge in personal polling numbers at the national level, leaving some in Spain wondering if she would, at some point, make a move for the national leadership.

With reports of tension and infighting between Casado and Ayuso, the Madrid leader grew in popularity while Casado’s leadership floundered as he was often outflanked on the right on cultural issues by Santiago Abascal and Vox. Publicly, at least, Casado celebrated Ayuso’s victory, but knew deep down that the battlelines had been drawn within his own party: victory in Madrid was not his, or a reflection of PP support on a national level, but that of his potential leadership challenger; one who was growing in popularity and outpolling him on almost any measure.

SPAIN-POLITICS-MADRID-VOTE

Ayuso (L), the rising star of the PP, seen delivering a speech after her victory in the Madrid regional elections in 2019, beside PP leader Pablo Casado. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Sunday’s election in Castilla y León is viewed by many as Casado’s chance to try and reestablish his leadership at the national level, and to put political space between himself and Ayuso. It’s not without risk, however. If PP fail to win an outright majority Mañueco may be forced to rely on Vox support, which damages Casado politically as Abascal and Vox supporters have been highly critical of him in recent months and would represent a serious bloody nose; if the PSOE win, as some polls suggest could happen, Casado’s leadership would be facing terminal illness and all the rumours of leadership challenges would reemerge and ‘The Iron Lady from Madrid’ will be waiting.

Post-COVID politics

These regional elections in Castilla y León are also the first real political campaigning we’ve seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayuso won in Madrid on lockdown specific rhetoric, whereas with cases falling and restrictions being repealed, Castilla y León is the first election since the November 2019 general election in which all the big names are on the campaign trail and talking about something that isn’t COVID. For many, the regional elections will be seen as not only a referendum on Casado’s leadership, but a midterm style judgement on the Pedro Sánchez led PSOE government at the national level.

Ciudadanos

Liberal centre-right party Cuidadanos have been on somewhat of a political journey in recent years. Initially born as a social democratic alternative, the party has shifted further and further rightward and props up PP regional governments across Spain. They have haemorrhaged members and money and another poor showing in Castilla y León could be the final nail in the coffin and leave them politically and economically bankrupt. Recent polls put them at just 3 percent in national voting intention: Castilla y León could be the beginning of the end on the national level.

Vox

Far-right party Vox have long been a thorn in the side of PP leader Casado. Struggling to balance the more economically conservative sections of his support base with culturally conservative challenges from Abascal and Vox, Casado has been perceived by many on the right as being outflanked on issues such as immigration and COVID-19 measures, and has faced a series of public attacks from Abascal in the media.

With polls suggesting that Vox could swing, or at the very least play a major role in, elections in Castilla y León, an emboldened Vox presence in the regional government would not only weaken Casado’s position but provide an insight into how a general election might play out. If PP are forced to rely on Vox votes to pass legislation, the rightward trend of politics on a regional and national level seems set: if Casado attempts to alienate Vox and form electoral pacts with Ciudadanos, Abascal and Vox will surely eat into his vote share.

elections castilla y leon

The leader of Spain’s far-right party VOX, Santiago Abascal, is hoping for political gains at Castilla y León’s regional elections. Photo: Dani Pozo/AFP

Empty Spain

An unknown in these regional elections are La España Vaciada (Empty Spain), a political party set up to try and combat the depopulation of Spain’s rural areas. Although small and new, the ‘Empty Spain’ party could play a role in tipping the balance of power in Castilla y León’s regional governments and it is unclear who they would support.

Although relatively small, the new single-issue party is campaigning in Palencia, Salamanca, Burgos and Valladolid, and any victory could have an effect on the arithmetic in government.

Polling predictions

Although a traditional bastion of PP politics, this election in Castilla y León is tough to call. PP were polling safely above PSOE for much of 2021, but their voting intention numbers have dropped in recent months and are now almost level with PSOE. Most polls expect Vox to improve its vote share; this would leave both major parties, PSOE and PP, without majorities: let the coalition negotiations begin.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

OPINION & ANALYSIS

Will there be a seventh wave of Covid-19 in Spain?

As Omicron cases drop in Spain, what do leading health experts in the country think the chances are that this sixth coronavirus wave will be the last?

Published: 10 February 2022 14:43 CET
Will there be a seventh wave of Covid-19 in Spain?

Back in early November 2021, The Local Spain published an article asking whether there would be a sixth wave of the coronavirus in Spain.

The article was published before the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant, which explains why at the time there was a fairly optimistic attitude that the fifth wave would be the last, as Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias put it “the virus is (was) cornered”.

Prestigious medical publication The Lancet even went as far as running an article suggesting that Spain was very close to reaching herd immunity.

How quickly things changed once the Omicron strain arrived in Spain in late November 2021. 

Cases spiked every day for weeks, beating daily infection records and reaching an infection rate among vaccinated and unvaccinated that was unprecedented.

In fact, around half of the more than 10 million Covid-19 infections Spain has had during the pandemic have occurred during this sixth wave.

Even though Spain’s high vaccination rate has helped keep the rate of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid lower than previous waves, the sheer number of cases has meant that there are still plenty of people suffering serious Covid symptoms or dying from the disease, most of whom are not vaccinated.

SPAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINES

The rate of vaccination among Spain’s adult population has stagnated at around 80 percent over the past two months, as has the inoculation rate among children since the Covid-19 jab was approved for them last December. Photo: Lluis Gené/AFP

Around seventy days since the arrival of the Omicron variant in Spain, the infection rate is now dropping considerably day by day – even though the incidence remains very high – leading many to believe that it won’t be long before Spain’s 47 million inhabitants can put the sixth wave behind them. 

But what’s next? Has Omicron’s rampant spread throughout Spain and the world meant that this sixth wave will be the last in the country? Do Spanish health experts believe there could be a seventh wave in Spain?

Will there be a seventh wave?

“A new wave may occur but it’s unlikely, at least before the summer,” Francisco Caamaño, doctor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Santiago de Compostela, told ABC.

“And if it does occur, it would not be as intense as the sixth wave”.

However, Caamaño acknowledged that “we cannot rule out the arrival of a more aggressive variant, which expands easily and therefore leads to more deaths”. 

“In such a scenario, within two weeks we would have it in Spain as the transmission of a virus like this would be largely asymptomatic, which is very difficult to stop,” the health expert concluded.

Covid-19 mutations have occurred to a large extent in countries or areas where group immunity is low, which is why Spain’s Public Health specialists point out that they “will not be sure until we are all vaccinated”.

Although the full vaccination rate in Spain currently stands at around 80.9 percent and 48 percent of Spaniards have had a booster shot, only 54.2 percent of the world’s population, 4.23 billion people, have been fully vaccinated. 

The vaccination rate in many African nations is still below 10 or even 5 percent, and the latest figures from our World in Data show a huge contrast in inoculation rates between developed and developing countries. 

Rafael Bengoa, a former World Health Organisation (WHO) health systems director, also believes it will be “difficult for there to be a seventh wave, although there may be some outbreaks”.

SPAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-HOSPITAL

Healthcare workers help a Covid-19 patient to stand up with a medical machine, at Barcelona’s Bellvitge Hospital ICU unit. Milder for most but still highly contagious, Omicron has again filled hospital beds at worrying levels during the sixth wave in Spain. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

“We have seen from the beginning that this pandemic is one of variants and mutations that are emerging frequently,” Bengoa, who is currently a director of the Institute for Health and Strategy in Bilbao, said. 

“New waves have caught us off guard, the latest being Omicron. What is especially important about Omicron is that it is infecting many people, and as Spain has a very high vaccination rate, this makes it difficult for there to be more Covid-19 waves.”

With governments and populations worldwide desperate for an end to the pandemic, talks over when the virus might be reclassified have intensified. 

Spain has stepped up and wants to lead an international push for Covid-19 to be monitored in a similar way to seasonal flu.

Bengoa agrees with this, but warns against doing it too soon. “If one begins to reason that Covid-19 is like the flu, people will lower their perception of risk and begin to remove their masks, not maintain social distance, etc,” he argues. 

“We can talk about comparing it to the flu when we are in a more stable and predictable situation, we are not in that situation yet.”

READ MORE: Spain’s health experts divided over whether Covid-19 should be treated like flu

The general consensus among other epidemiologists in Spain is similar – another wave as serious as the sixth one is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean Covid-19 will disappear.

Joan Carles March, a professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP), agrees that “in all likelihood there will be future outbreaks”, although he isn’t sure the situation will be serious enough for it to be referred to as a new Covid wave.

“Last August, I was sure that we would have a sixth wave as I saw that we were beginning an autumn in which we would spend more time indoors, which increases the risk of infection.”

Previous coronavirus waves in Spain have tended to develop during or directly after periods of increased social interactions such as Christmas. 

There are other less optimistic health experts who believe that if there were to be another coronavirus wave in Spain, this could develop during Easter week in Spain, coming up in mid-April.

César Carballo, doctor at Madrid’s Ramón y Cajal Hospital told La Sexta TV channel in late January that “there are still 50 percent of people who haven’t been infected with Omicron yet” and that if politicians do nothing to remedy the situation, there will be a seventh wave by Semana Santa (Easter). 

National and regional governments are in the process of easing restrictions currently, with the most notable change being the decision for face masks to no longer be mandatory outdoors. 

“It’s what Einstein used to say, it’s madness to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.”

Other practitioners are also sceptical. “There’s a sense that there is a retention of mutations, but this is unknown and we have no evidence that another variant may not exist and appear, one that can lead us to a seventh wave,” Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesperson for Spain’s Society of General Practitioners, is quoted as saying by Andalusian daily Sur. 

“There is one thing to highlight and that’s that Spain is one of the countries in the world that has had the most epidemiological waves, because different cultural factors and idiosyncrasies intervene.”

SHOW COMMENTS