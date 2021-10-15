11 Alicante life hacks that will make you feel like a local

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alicante, a province that's part of Spain's Valencia region on the country's east coast, is famous for its sandy beaches, year-round sun and international community. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The city of Alicante, and the wider province that includes foreigner hotspots Torrevieja, Benidorm, and Villajoyosa, are a fantastic and affordable place to visit, but making the move permanent can be trickier.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Here's a selection of tips, tricks and other hacks to make daily affairs and outings in Alicante easier and cheaper</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, based on the experiences of Conor Patrick Faulkner, a Spain-based journalist who's lived in the province. </span></p><p> </p><p><b>Understand where you want to be</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When many in the UK talk of Alicante, they are in fact referring to the wider Alicante province and its cluster of tourist hotspots. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The city of Alicante itself is a medium-sized coastal city of around 330,000 and while international, is definitely a distinctly Spanish city. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are thinking about moving to Alicante, consider if you want to be in the busier city, with a younger demographic, or in one of the many nearby towns that are popular among foreign retirees.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you fancy the city and want a truly <em>alicantino</em> experience, hang out around the old neighbourhood of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Santa Cruz, known as ‘el barrio’ by locals, for a taste of authentic Spanish nightlife.</span></p>[caption id="attachment_660016" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/8442519178_d6c5e5771c_c.jpg" alt="The neighbourhood of Santa Cruz in Alicante. Photo: Olga Berrios" width="646" height="485" class="wp-image-660016 size-full" /> The neighbourhood of Santa Cruz in Alicante. Photo: Olga Berrios[/caption]<p> </p><p><b>Take advantage of Alicante's location</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alicante-Elche airport is one of Spain’s most popular airports, with dozens of direct connections to British and European cities. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s just 14km from the city itself, there are a number of bus services, and a taxi isn’t too expensive if you’re in a rush. There’s also a host of direct shuttle bus services to Benidorm and Torrevieja.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you decide to live in the city itself, live as the locals do and explore the province. </span></p><p> </p><p><b>Beat the beach crowds</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the weekend, many <em>alicantinos</em> avoid Alicante’s more popular beaches and take day trips to beautiful coastal towns like Altea and Dénia, up the coast towards Valencia, or drive south to Murcia’s Costa Cálida.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">San Juan and El Campello beaches are less touristy than Alicante’s main beach, El Postiguet, and many locals prefer to take the short drive or tram ride and get away from the crowds.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For Britons and Irish nationals who are really missing home, there’s always taking the 40-minute drive up to Benidorm and enjoying a full English breakfast or pint of beer. They can also make the journey on the province’s coastal tram service.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190520/the-places-in-spain-with-most-british-residents/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The towns in Spain where Brits outnumber locals</a></strong></p>[caption id="attachment_660017" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/46723862364_0c0d8716be_c.jpg" alt="One of the quieter beaches in El Campello. Photo: mandoft/Flickr" width="646" height="402" class="wp-image-660017 size-full" /> One of the quieter beaches in El Campello. Photo: mandoft/Flickr[/caption]<p> </p><p><b>Buy a tram pass</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No true <em>alicantino</em> pays for single fares on the tram. Save yourself some money and pay for a BONO 10 or 30 pass and swipe on and off using your preloaded journeys. You can add extra journeys if you want to take a daytrip and explore the province.</span></p><p> </p><p><b>Learn some Spanish</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Although many foreigners in towns such as La Marina manage to get by only speaking English, take advantage of Alicante’s international population to pick up some Spanish. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many locals are keen to learn and practice their English, so head down to one of Alicante’s many<em> intercambio de idiomas</em> (language exchanges and learn some Spanish, or take classes at one of the city’s many language academies. </span></p><p> </p><p><b>Take advantage of the markets</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Once you’ve picked up some Spanish, you’ll be ready to shop like a local and utilise Alicante’s fantastic markets. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While locals of course use Mercadona and Consum, many buy their meat, fish, fruit and veg from either Alicante’s impressive Mercado Central, beneath the Castillo de Santa Bárbara, or the smaller twice-weekly Benalúa market.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is a great way to save money and the produce is always fresher than the supermarket. Live as </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">alicantinos </span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">do and buy, cook, and eat your fish the same day it was caught.</span></p>[caption id="attachment_660020" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/10105101176_6b77ce1730_c.jpg" alt="A butcher's at Mercado Central in Alicante. Photo: Lisa Risager/Flickr" width="646" height="485" class="wp-image-660020 size-full" /> A butcher's at Mercado Central in Alicante. Photo: Lisa Risager/Flickr[/caption]<p> </p><p><b>Buy a water filter</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While enjoying your fresh fish with a caña or glass of local wine is the true <em>alicantino</em> way to eat lunch, invest in a good quality water filter. Like in many coastal parts of Spain, the tap water isn’t great so many locals use filters not only for the taste, but for the economic and environmental advantages of not buying bottled water.</span></p><p> </p><p><b>Slow down - get used to the pace of life</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many people move to Spain to relax on holiday or retire, but getting used to Alicante’s pace of life can take time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Almost all shops, bars and cafes will close for two or three hours during the afternoon, when locals eat lunch and have a siesta, and very little is open on Sundays, even in the city. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">When making friends or attending language exchanges, let go of your British timekeeping. If you arrange to meet a local, don’t expect them to arrive until at least ten or fifteen minutes after you agreed, perhaps longer. </span></p><p> </p><p><b>Great views without the crowds</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Head to San Fernando Castle (Castilla de San Fernando) if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Alicante’s most famous tourist attraction is el Castillo de Santa Bárbara, a huge 9th century fort castle with incredible coastal views that dates back to the Islamic Empire, but it is often overrun with tourists.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many locals avoid Santa Bárbara and head instead to Sant Ferran, a short walk away, to enjoy the views. Live like a local and enjoy some food or drink in the surrounding hills. Younger locals often take food and drink and sit in the hills (known as a botellón) to save money.</span></p>[caption id="attachment_660023" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2838952703_9206331487_c.jpg" alt="Get some of the best views of the city while avoiding the crowds from the Castilla de San Fernando. Photo: Paco Cameo/Flickr" width="646" height="454" class="wp-image-660023 size-full" /> Get some of the best views of the city while avoiding the crowds from the Castilla de San Fernando. Photo: Paco Cameo/Flickr[/caption]<p> </p><p><b>Take advantage of Alicante’s freebies</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Alicante is a city with a host of free museums and attractions, including the </span><a href="https://www.alicante.es/es/agenda/museo-ciudad-alicante-musa-exposicion-permanente-castillo-libre-acceso"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Museo de la Ciudad de Alicante (MUSA)</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and </span><a href="http://www.maca-alicante.es/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Alicante (MACA</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another good way to get discounts and enjoy freebies in Alicante are the BONO Shopping vouchers, offered by the Department of Commerce. BONO vouchers are worth up to €40 and can be spent in various clothing, footwear, accessories, stationery, computers, bookstores, fashion, opticians and hairdressers and are valid for ten days after you apply for them online.</span></p><p><b>Discounts for seniors</b></p><p><b> </b><span style="font-weight: 400;">As part of the Valencia region, Alicante residents of a certain age are eligible to apply for the</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Valencia region’s ‘Tarjeta del Mayor’ which offers discounts on many services, museums and concerts. To be eligible you must be at least 65 years old and resident in one of Valencia’s municipalities.</span></p><p><em>Article by Conor Patrick Faulkner, a Spain-based journalist who's lived in Alicante, Murcia and Seville. </em></p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210319/revealed-the-most-picturesque-day-trips-in-spains-alicante-province/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">REVEALED: The most picturesque day trips in Spain’s Alicante province</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210701/11-valencia-life-hacks-that-will-make-you-feel-like-a-local/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">11 Valencia life hacks that will make you feel like a local</a></strong></li></ul>
Member comments