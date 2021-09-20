What travellers from Spain to England should know about the UK’s new Covid border rules

The easing of these restrictive Covid-19 travel rules for entering England was announced by the British transport secretary on Friday and will come into force from October 4th at 4am.

Grant Shapps, the UK’s Transport Secretary said: “Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry”.

The new measures are initially only applicable for travel to England, but it is likely that Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will follow the same rules.

This means that the UK has scrapped its “amber” list, which contained most European countries. It now has just a reduced red list and then the “rest of the world”, which currently includes Spain.

READ ALSO: How to get a Digital Covid Certificate for travel from Spain to the EU

What you need to be aware of when travelling to England from Spain

From October 4th, fully vaccinated travellers (for definition of fully vaccinated – see below) from countries in the “rest of the world” list do not need to undertake pre-departure tests (previously those travelling from European countries needed a PCR or antigen/lateral flow test within 72 hours of travel.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Spain who have been inoculated with an “approved vaccine” will still need to take a test on day two of arrival, but it can be the cheaper lateral flow tests rather than the more expensive PCR tests, which previously needed to be reserved and paid for in advance of travel. It was not clear whether these would have to be paid for and reserved in advance.

Anyone testing positive will need to isolate and take a confirmatory PCR test, at no additional cost to the traveller, which “would be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants”.

Those who are unvaccinated and travelling from Spain will still have to abide by strict rules, including the need to quarantine for 10 days after arrival. “Testing for unvaccinated passengers from non-red countries will include pre-departure tests, day 2 and day 8 PCR tests, and test to release remains an option to reduce self-isolation period,” the UK government said.

All passengers will still need to fill in a Passenger Locator Form ahead of travel.

Remember that you will also need to fill out a Health Control Form upon return to Spain.

Not everyone who is “fully vaccinated” in Spain can avoid quarantine?

However while the announcement spelled good news for most travellers who had been vaccinated in Europe, certain groups still face quarantine, despite being fully jabbed.

The UK’s Department of Health and Social care confirmed to The Local that there was no change in policy or relaxation of rules regarding those who had received mixed vaccine doses in Europe or those who had received only only jab after recovering from he disease.

So anyone who had one dose of Astra Zeneca and then a dose of Pfizer or Moderna in a European country is not considered fully vaccinated by the UK government.

The UK government’s rules say those who are vaccinated under an “approved vaccination programme in Europe” – which in many countries includes mixing doses and offering only dose to those recovered from Covid – are considered fully vaccinated.

But a spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed that there has been no change of rules.

Meaning:

If you were vaccinated with a 2 dose vaccine (such as Moderna or Pfizer) you must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated. Each dose must be with the same (MHRA, EMA, Swissmedic or FDA) approved vaccine. For example, if your first dose was Moderna your second dose must also be Moderna.

Those who have had COVID-19 and have only had one dose of a 2 dose vaccine must follow the rules for unvaccinated arrivals.

The UK does however accept mixed doses for those travellers vaccinated in the following countries: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan as well as those vaccinated in the UK.

The UK’s rules have caused anger to the thousands of vaccinated travellers who still cannot visit the UK without having to quarantine and take expensive tests.

One reader told The Local: “My partner, a British national with mixed vaccines, feels like a second class citizen and hasn’t seen her family since December 2019.”

The Local has asked the Department of Health to explain why the government does not recognised mixed doses from European countries, but does for a list of other countries.

These rules at present affect only arrivals in England, the devolved nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have so far not indicated a change to their definitions.