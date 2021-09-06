EXPLAINED: What do Spain’s new Covid restrictions for the US mean for American travellers?

<p><b>What’s the latest?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Friday September 3rd Spanish health authorities <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210906/spain-removes-us-from-restriction-free-travel-list/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">removed the United States from the list of third countries whose travellers do not have to meet Spain’s Covid travel restrictions</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This comes just days after the <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210830/eu-removes-us-from-its-recommended-covid-safe-travel-list/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">EU recommended Member States introduce tighter restrictions for travellers from the US</a> and a handful of other third countries with worsening Covid figures.</span></p><p> </p><p><b>What were Spain’s rules for American travellers previously?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since late June 2021, people in the United States were able to visit Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism without having to provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid test. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The reason for this exemption from the general rules for non-EU/EEA travellers is that Spanish authorities placed the United States on its list of low-risk third countries, which includes a select few countries such as New Zealand and Singapore with low Covid-19 infection rates. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Therefore, anyone in the US - vaccinated or unvaccinated, tested or not tested - could board flights from the United States to Spain without too much hassle, unless they presented symptoms compatible with Covid-19.</span></p><p> </p><p><b>What are Spain’s new rules for American travellers?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From Monday September 6th 2021, the rules for US travellers heading to Spain changed, especially depending on whether they are vaccinated or not. </span></p><p>In a nutshell, people in the US travelling to Spain now have to show proof of their Covid-19 health status (vaccination, testing or recovery), whereas for most of the summer period they did not have to.</p><p>According to the <a href="http://www.exteriores.gob.es/consulados/washington/en/consulado/pages/visas.aspx" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spanish Consulate in Washington</a>, "this regulation does not exempt passengers on a layover at an EU country, prior to their arrival to a Spanish airport, from complying with the entry requisites of the said country".</p><ul><li aria-level="1"><b>Vaccinated US travellers </b></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crucially, vaccinated travellers from the US can visit Spain for non-essential reasons such as tourism, whereas unvaccinated Americans cannot under the new rules.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spain accepts vaccines that have been “authorised by the European Medicines Agency or those that have completed the process of emergency use by the World Health Organisation”, which as things stand are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covishield.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They have to provide proof they completed their Covid-19 vaccination (both doses in most cases) at least 14 days before travel to Spain. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spain accepts vaccination certificates “issued by the competent authorities” of the country where you’ve been vaccinated.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">These should include:</span></p><ol><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Name and surname of the vaccinated person.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Date of vaccination, indicating the date of the last dose administered.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Type of vaccine administered.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Number of doses administered/complete vaccination treatment.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Issuing country.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Identification of the issuing body that provided the vaccination certificate.</span></li></ol><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The certificate has to be in either Spanish, English, French or German or if not it should be accompanied by an official translation into Spanish by an official body. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Vaccinated US travellers heading to Spain also have to complete a health control form on the <a href="https://www.spth.gob.es/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spain Travel Health website</a> or app before travel, the same rule that applies to all travellers arriving in Spain.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Children under 12 years of age are not required to present any certificate or supporting documents except the health control form. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE:</strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210615/the-most-common-problems-with-the-spain-travel-health-app-and-some-potential-solutions/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>The most common problems with the Spain Travel Health app and some potential solutions</strong></a></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210526/reader-question-which-covid-vaccines-will-spain-accept-for-tourists-to-enter/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Which Covid vaccines does Spain accept for international tourists to visit?</a></strong></li></ul><p><b></b></p><p><iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmadrid.usembassy%2Fposts%2F10159233967666285&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="666" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe></p><ul><li aria-level="1"><b>Unvaccinated travellers </b></li></ul><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unvaccinated US travellers who want to visit Spain for leisure, to visit friends or to scout for a property are not able to do so from Monday September 6th 2021 until further notice. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spain's travel restrictions for most third countries, which have <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210902/spain-extends-restrictions-on-non-essential-travel-from-most-non-eu-countries-until-october/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">recently been extended until the end of September</a>, state that unvaccinated travellers from outside the bloc cannot visit for non-essential purposes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Only unvaccinated travellers from the US to Spain who meet one of the following conditions will be allowed in:</span></p><ul><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are a resident in the EU or Schengen country.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You have a visa for a long duration stay in an EU or Schengen country.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You work in transport, such as airline staff or are in a maritime profession.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You work in diplomatic, consular, international organisations, military or civil protection or are a member of a humanitarian organisation.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You have a student visa for a country in the EU or Schengen zone.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are a highly qualified worker or athlete who can accredit their work cannot be postponed or carried out remotely.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are travelling for duly accredited imperative family reasons.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are allowed entry due to force majeure or on humanitarian grounds.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are immediate family members of a national of an EU Member State travelling together or travelling to join the national of an EU Member State.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are unmarried partners with a Spanish national. You must have a confirmation of this relationship issued by the Embassy of Spain based on documentation of proof.</span></li><li style="font-weight: 400;" aria-level="1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">You are a person travelling for business purposes who should justify the importance of the trip for the interests of Spain processed through the Commercial Office of the Embassy of Spain</span></li></ul><p>Previous authorisation to travel may be required in the case of highly qualified workers, those with imperative family reasons or force majeure reasons, so check with the closest Spanish consulate near to you in the US to find out the conditions that apply to your specific situation. </p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.es/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/SPANISH-CONSULATES.png" alt="" width="646" height="500" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-654319" /></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you meet any of these criteria, you will be able to visit Spain if you provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test or equivalent (NAAT) taken within 72 hours before travel. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s also possible to provide a certificate of having recovered from Covid-19, issued by the competent authority or medical service at least 11 days after the completion of the first positive NAAT test result. The validity of the certificate will end 180 days from the sampling. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Again, accompanying children under 12 years of age are not required to present any certificate or supporting documents. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">All unvaccinated US travellers who are able to travel to Spain currently must also complete a health control form on the <a href="https://www.spth.gob.es/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Spain Travel Health website</a> or app.</span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20210831/when-will-it-be-possible-to-travel-to-the-us-from-spain/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">When will it be possible to travel to the US from Spain in 2021?</a></strong></p>
Member comments