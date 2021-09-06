Spain removes US from restriction-free travel list 

On Friday September 3rd Spain’s Health Ministry removed the United States of America from the list of third countries whose travellers do not have to meet the standard Covid travel restrictions for non-EU/EEA arrivals.

For the past two and a half months, Americans have been able to travel to Spain for non-essential reasons without having to show proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid test for entry.

The only document they had to provide was a health control form, mandatory for all international travellers arriving in Spain.

The decision (which is not publicly announced by Spanish authorities and is usually included in a PDF document updated weekly) comes just days after the EU recommended Member States introduce tighter restrictions for travellers from the US and a handful of other third countries with worsening Covid figures.

From Monday September 6th 2021, US travellers who want to fly to Spain will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before travel or proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days before travel.

In late June 2021, Spain put the United States on its low-risk non-EU/EEA travel list given the US’s more favourable epidemiological situation at that time, and in a bid to boost tourism among potential American visitors.

The list of third countries from which travellers do not have to meet the normal Covid non-EU/EEA travel restrictions for entry to Spain currently includes Albania, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Qatar, Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Singapore and Ukraine.