Where in Spain can I get vaccinated against Covid-19 without an appointment?

Almost 63 percent of the population in Spain have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but what if you’re one of the 37 percent that still hasn’t been able to yet?

The good news is that you can get vaccinated in several Spanish regions without an appointment, making the process a lot easier.

The Canary Islands, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia and Madrid have all opened up vaccination points without a prior appointment.

Madrid

According to the Madrid Director of Public Health, Elena Andradas “Anyone (over 12 years old) without an appointment can go to two centers at night to receive the first dose, simply by presenting their DNI, NIE or the document from the Madrid Health Service (CIPA)”.

The two centres are El Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal from 9pm to 8am and El Wizink Centre, also from 9pm to 8am.

Andradas stressed that service is available to “anyone displaced to the Community of Madrid.”

Catalonia

On August 10th, Catalonia announced that vaccination would be possible without a prior appointment in the region. At the end of July, there were more than 80,000 left over vaccines and not enough appointments had been booked, according to the website NIUS. The Catalan Health Department wants to make sure that they are used and “to promote vaccine strategy to increase population coverage”. Anyone over the age of 12 who has not had their first dose already can go without a prior appointment, generally from 4pm to 8pm at vaccination points across the region. These centres are in the health regions of:

Alt Pirineu y Aran

Lleida

Camp de Tarragona

Tierras del Ebro

Cataluña Central

Girona

Barcelona

Metropolitana Norte

Metropolitana Sur

Find out the exact centres and hours for each by following this link.

Andalusia

The Andalusian Health Services have announced that vaccines without a prior appointment are open to anyone over the age of 12 who has yet to receive their first dose and is a resident of the region, but may be holidaying in another part of Andalusia. This is available until August 22nd. You can see the list of health centres across the various Andalusian provinces here.

Canary Islands

The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands has been vaccinating people with appointments since July 20th. Currently, the service is available to all residents over the age of 12. You can also turn up for second doses without a prior appointment too. Covid-19 vaccinations are also open to residents of other Canary Islands who may be holidaying on a different one. You can find a list of health centres offering the vaccine here. Vaccines without a prior appointment are available from Monday to Friday during set hours at each location. They are administered on a first come first serve basis, until stocks run out.

Balearic Islands

Vaccinations without a prior appointment are available in the Balearics until August 31st on weekdays from 4pm to 7pm and on weekends from 10am to 7pm.

The only prior requisites are that you:

Are resident in the Balearic Islands and have been unable to make a reservation through the BITCITA website.

Are a resident of the Balearics but your situation has not yet been documented.

Are a resident of the Balearic Islands in a vulnerable social situation.

Are a resident elsewhere in Spain or the EU but is temporarily residing in the Balearics for work or family reasons and have been unable to make an appointment online.

The authorities stress that vaccines are not open to national or international tourists. To be eligible you need to bring your TIE, DNI or green residency card. If presenting your green residency card, you also need to bring a photo ID such as your passport.

READ ALSO: