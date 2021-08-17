RANKED: The most expensive streets in Spain in 2021

RANKED: The most expensive streets in Spain in 2021
Photo: Ameer Bashee/Pixabay
The average price of a Spanish property may be around €150,000 but there are a select group of streets where the average cost of a home runs into the millions of euros. Here are the priciest streets to buy a property in Spain.

Spain is a great country for bargain property hunters but the old real estate mantra of “location, location, location” also applies here. 

However, a recent study by Spanish property search giants Idealista reveals that the most expensive streets in Spain tend to be in luxurious areas in the suburbs rather than upmarket city centre locations such as Madrid’s Serrano or Barcelona’s Eixample.

Their top ten ranking of the most exclusive streets in Spain are all located in three places in Spain: the Balearic island of Mallorca, the Costa del Sol and areas in the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

Here are the ten most expensive streets in Spain, as well as the average price of a property in these very upmarket calles (streets). 

1. Calle Sant Carles in Calvià (Mallorca): €7.04 million

2. Coto Zagaleta Residential Area in Benahavís (Málaga): €7.04 million

3. Calle Mozart in Marbella (Málaga province) : €5.9 million

4. Cascada de Camoján in Marbella (Málaga): €5.4 million

5. Paseo de los Lagos in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid): €5.2 million

6. Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes in La Moraleja (Madrid): €4.9 million

7. Calle Cañete in Marbella (Málaga): €4.8 million

8. Calle del Camino Ancho in La Moraleja (Madrid): €4.7 million

9. Sierra Blanca Residential Area in Marbella (Málaga): €4.62 million

10. Vía Cornisa in Calviá (Mallorca): €4.6 million

If you live in another part of Spain you may also be interested in knowing what the most expensive street in your region is. In this case, the list is made up of upmarket city centre locations and residential areas in the suburbs with large luxurious villas.

Andalusia: Coto Zagaleta Residential Area in Benahavís (Málaga): €7.04 million

Aragón: Paseo de la Constitución in Zaragoza: €565,400

Asturias: Calle Cervantes in Oviedo: €495,900

Balearic Islands: Calle Sant Carles in Calviá (Mallorca): €7.04 million

Basque Country: Paseo Miraconcha in San Sebastián: €1.47 million

Canary Islands: Calle Alcojora in Adeje (Tenerife): €2.8 million

Cantabria: Calle Castelar in Santander: €1.3 million

Castilla-La Mancha: Avenida de España in Albacete: €318,500 

Castilla y León: Paseo Isabel la Católica in Valladolid: € 504,400 

Catalonia: Avenida Rocaferrera in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres (Barcelona): €4.1 million

Extremadura: Urbanización Golf Guadiana in Badajoz: €353,100

Galicia: Plaza de Lugo in A Coruña: €797,500

La Rioja: Avenida de Madrid in Logroño: €500,700

Madrid: Paseo de los Lagos in Pozuelo: €5.2 million 

Murcia: Gran Vía Alfonso X el Sabio in Murcia city: € 556,400

Navarre: Avenida de Sancho El Fuerte in Pamplona: € 467,800

Valencia region: Calle Pic Tort  in Jávea (Alicante): €3.08 million

