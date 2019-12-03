Spain's news in English

Rail strike: 155 trains cancelled across Spain ahead of December puente

3 December 2019
3 December 2019
Spanish rail operator Renfe has announced the cancellations for Thursday December 5th when workers have planned a series of stoppages during a 24 hour period in an ongoing battle over workers’ rights.

A total of 155 services have been cut on a day when many travellers will be heading away for the December Puente, the long weekend with two bank holidays.

The cancellations include 28 high speed AVE or long distance services and 127 medium distance trains during three periods of stoppages called by the CGT union between midnight and 4am, 11am to 3pm and 8pm to 12pm.

Compulsory minimum services were set by the Transport Ministry at 90 percent for AVE and long distance, 63 percent on medium distance.

Cercanías trains, which serve commuters coming into the cities, will also be affected but will see a minimum service of 75 percent during rush hour in Madrid reduced to 50 percent outside peak times. Outside of the capital the Cercanias trains will run at 66 percent in peak hours and 48 percent outside peak times).

The freight service will also services cut with 219 trains cancelled of the 275 planned services on Thursday.

For a full list of services during the strike check the announcement by Spain's Ministry of Transport. HERE

Renfe are offering full refunds or to change tickets for other available routes at no extra cost, however routes are expected to be busy as people escape for the long weekend.   

READ MORE: Buses, trains and roads: How the strikes across Spain this month will affect you

 
