Buses, trains and roads: How the strikes across Spain this month will affect you

Petrol/gas stations

Sindicatos anuncian concentraciones en el recinto de la COP25CL por la huelga en las gasolineras. https://t.co/UbWwZa7O5f pic.twitter.com/UBpEhTct0k — Mundo Petroleo (@mundo_petroleo) November 28, 2019

Workers unions have called strikes at fuel stations across Spain on December 5th and 9th coinciding with the busiest travel days over the long weekend and with the COP25 global climate change summit taking place in Madrid.

Some 55,000 workers will go on strike in an ongoing dispute over new employment contracts with unions demanding a pay increase of 1.5 percent for 2019 and 0.7 percent for 2020.

They argue that they are now expected to carry out duties that now include serving food as well as running a service station shop and working the pumps and are also protesting plans that will see their uniform allowance cut.

Workers will stage a demonstration outside the IFEMA conference centre on Thursday December 5th to coincide with the COP25 summit.

Trains

Los paros convocados 👇



Día 5

➡ 24.00 h - 4.00 h

➡ 11.00 h - 15.00 h

➡20.00 h - 24.00 h



Día 20 se prevé una huelga de 23 horas#Renfe https://t.co/LUzGbkgvsg — El Independiente (@elindepcom) November 27, 2019

Renfe workers will down tools on Thursday December 5, the day when many people across Spain will head off for the 4 day long weekend known as the December puente.

Three stoppages have been planned during the 24 hour period, meaning trains will be affected between the hours of midnight and 4am, between 11am and 3pm and between 8pm and midnight.

Renfe workers have also called a strike day later in the month on December 20 to coincide with the busy travel weekend as everyone heads home for the holidays.

The strikes will affect long distance trains, high-speed (AVE) trains as well as Cercanías commuter services, although Renfe haven’t yet announced the cancellations.

Madrid Metro

Solidaridad Obrera convoca 2 jornadas de huelga 24 horas en Metro de Madrid para diciembre#Madrid #Metro #HuelgaMetrohttps://t.co/4DaK2nZPMb — Gacetín Madrid (@Gacetinmadrid) December 1, 2019

Commuters in Madrid should be aware of two days of strikes on the metro system. The Solidaridad Obrera union have called for 24 hour stoppages on Tuesday December 3rd and December 10th and a day of partial stoppages on December 13 (between midnight and 1am, 5.30 and 7.30am and between 5.30pm and 7.30pm).

Metro Madrid has to guarantee a minimum service of 59 percent but the stoppages are likely to cause problems for those attending the COP25 climate change summit at IFEMA where delegates have been provided with free metro tickets to reach the conference centre.

Metro workers are continuing their protest over lack of workers’ rights with particular regard to the asbestos scandal.

EMT Buses

Madrid buses run by EMT will be affected by a 24 hour strike on December 3 and December 10 and a 2 hour strike called for December 13.

A minimum service of between 40 percent and 50 percent will be in place but expect overcrowding and delays.

The industrial action comes after negotiations for more personnel stalled as well as in protest at planned privatisation of the transport company.

A demonstration will take place at 5.30pm outside City Hall in Cibeles.