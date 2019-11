Much of northern Spain will remain submerged in a winter wonderland this weekend, with heavy to moderate snowfall forecast for Friday in mountainous areas of Cantabria, Asturias, Galicia, the Basque Country, Aragón, La Rioja and Castilla y León.

Temperatures will also drop even further in the northern half of the country.

Cities in Spain’s interior such as Teruel, Cuenca, Vitoria, Pamplona will see the mercury drop to zero or further still this weekend. The beautiful fortressed city of Ávila will freeze from 8pm on Friday (-6 C forecast) whereas in Madrid it will be a chilly 3 C at nighttime.

The weather will be considerably milder this weekend in Spain’s southern and easterly coastal regions, with only partially cloudy skies expected in most of Cataluña, Andalusia, Valencia and Murcia.

Friday forecast:

Daytime temperatures in these regions will be on average 10 C higher than in northern Spain, although it is expected to get chilly at night in cities such as Alicante, Barcelona and Malaga, roughly 5C on average.

Ironically it’s the usually sun-kissed Balearic and Canary island archipelagos that will get some of the wettest weather this weekend, with rainfall forecast from Friday through to Sunday.

Saturday forecast:

On Thursday Spain's state meteorological agency AEMET issued weather warnings in 38 provinces as a cold blast hit the peninsula bringing winds of up to 100 km/ph, freezing temperatures and snow.

The national weather body’s forecast for next week suggests not much will change.

It seems like Mother Nature has skipped autumn altogether and gone from summer straight through to winter.

So best to keep your umbrella and wooly jumpers handy for the time being!

IN PICS: Spain transformed into winter wonderland