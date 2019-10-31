Panellets: How to make the traditional Catalan Halloween treat

The two seasonal ingredients are associated with Halloween and All Saints Day when no celebration would be complete without the delicious cookies known as Panellets.

Traditionally from Catalonia, they are now found in bakeries across Spain but usually only around the Halloween holidays and are best served up with warm roasted chestnuts and a sweet desert wine.

Here's how to make them at home:

Ingredients:

1kg Raw Ground almonds

1 kg sugar

3 eggs

1 large cup of pine nuts

500gr Sweet potatoes

Preparation

To make the panellets first boil the sweet potatoes. Wash the sweet potatoes, leave them unpeeled. Boil them in shallow water (just to cover them) until they are completely soft. Take them from the pan and dry them off.

Peel them and mash the flesh until pureed

Then in a separate mixing bowl blend the ground almonds and sugar together.

Add the warm sweet potato puree to the almonds and sugar. Work this mix until it´s even and consistent. Once happy with the mixture let it cool and put aside. (not in fridge)

Preheat the oven to 180ºC

Now beat the three eggs in a separate bowl and leave to one side.

Then take the pine nuts and spread them out onto a large plate or tray.

Take the now cooled sweet potato and almond mixture make into small ball shapes. (similar size to meatballs)

Individually take each ball and dip it into the beaten egg.

Roll over the pine nuts until covered completely and uniformly.

Once all are done and the mixture has been used up set the panellets onto an oven tray. Cover them on the tray with a sheet of aluminum foil.

Put the tray in the oven on the bottom shelf. (not on floor of the oven) Bake at oven temperature 180º Cfor 10 minutes.

They should be slightly golden brown when done.

These are served cold and taste lovely with a sweet wine such as moscatell.

This recipe was provided by Molly who writes about Spanish food, travel and culture on her blog, Piccavey. For more, visit her website and follow her on Twitter.

