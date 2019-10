Juana La Loca (Joan The Mad)

This 15th century Spanish Queen is said to have suffered a breakdown after her husband died. She was then locked away in a convent for the rest of her life. Some people say, however, she wasn't crazy at all but was a victim of politics and power. Props for a Joan the Mad costume include a crown, a corset and a ball and chain.

Zorro

Zorro (literally 'fox') was the creation of New York pulp writer Johnson McCulley. The masked outlaw, of Spanish descent, has featured in books, telvision series and, most recently, in the Hollywood film starring Antonio Banderas. So channel your inner Antonio and dress in head-to-toe black... and don't forget your mask and sword!

The conquistador Francisco Pizarro



Photo: HistoryJunkie



The shrewd Pizarro conquered Peru for the Spanish Crown. He also made enemies by accepting masses of gold from Atahualpa, the last Incan Emperor, and then killing him anyway. Pizarro props include a helmet, a pointy beard and a sackful of gold (or chocolate money, if that's easier to organize).

La Casa de Papel

If you are looking for something more modern and don't mind donning a red boiler suit then dress up as a character from hit Spanish series La Casa de Papel or Money Heist as it is known in English.

The series, about a long-prepared, multiple-day assault on the Royal Mint of Spain, is Netflix's most watched non-English language show.

All you need is a red boiler suit, a mask and a replica assault weapon. (Available on Amazon).

Carles Puigdemont

If you want to go for something more topical, the exiled leader of the Catalan independence movement proved hugely popular in 2017 and with the conflict ongoing it is also likely to be a popular choice in 2019.

Probably best not to turn up dressed like this if you are going to the house of someone you know supports Catalan Independence, or things could get really scary.

Props include, full head of glossy dark hair, combed forward. Glasses,black suit with a yellow ribbon on the label (in support of Catalan political prisoners) and waving an Estelada flag. You could also get away with drinking Belgian beer all evening, since Puigdemont is in exile in Belgium avoiding charges of sedition and rebellion in Spain.

Catalan or Spanish superhero

If you really want to take a risk then don a superhero outfit that either promotes Catalan independence or defends the unity of Spain. But make sure you know the crowd as it will be seen either as a gesture to suck up to your hosts are stir up tensions depending on their point of view.