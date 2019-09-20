Spanish word of the day: 'Niebla'

It means fog but it can also be used in a figurative sense.

Let’s see some examples:

Es peligroso conducir con mucha niebla.

It is dangerous to drive when there is a lot of fog.

In a car you can have faros anti niebla, which means fog lights:

Usar faros antiniebla garantiza una mejor visibilidad al conducir.

The use of fog lights guarantees significantly better visibility when driving.

The figurative sense ofniebla refers to be confused or blurred.

No te puedo dar los detalles específicos del robo, por los nervios lo recuerdo todo envuelto en una niebla.

I cannot give the specific details of the theft, because of my nerves it's all a blur.

The following song is called La Niebla by Spanish rock band M Clan. See if you can guess what it's about.

Pronunciation:

nyeh-blah

This language article been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families

