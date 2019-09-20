Spain's news in English

Spanish word of the day: 'Niebla'

language

Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
We enjoy finding 'words of the day' related with the moments we are experiencing and 'niebla' is a fantastic autumnal word!

It means fog but it can also be used in a figurative sense.

Let’s see some examples:

  • Es peligroso conducir con mucha niebla.

        It is dangerous to drive when there is a lot of fog.

In a car you can have faros anti niebla, which means fog lights:

  • Usar faros antiniebla garantiza una mejor visibilidad al conducir.

        The use of fog lights guarantees significantly better visibility when driving.

The figurative sense ofniebla refers to be confused or blurred.

  • No te puedo dar los detalles específicos del robo, por los nervios lo recuerdo todo envuelto en una niebla.

          I cannot give the specific details of the theft, because of my nerves it's all a blur.

The following song is called La Niebla by Spanish rock band M Clan. See if you can guess what it's about.

Pronunciation:

nyeh-blah

Check out our other word of the day posts

 

This language article been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families

READ ALSO: 10 phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard

 
language
