Spanish word of the day: 'Niebla'

<p>It means fog but it can also be used in a figurative sense.</p><p>Let's see some examples:</p><ul><li><i>Es peligroso conducir con mucha niebla. </i></li></ul><p> It is dangerous to drive when there is a lot of fog.</p><p>In a car you can have faros anti niebla, which means fog lights:</p><ul><li><i>Usar faros antiniebla garantiza una mejor visibilidad al conducir.</i></li></ul><p> The use of fog lights guarantees significantly better visibility when driving.</p><p>The figurative sense ofniebla refers to be confused or blurred.</p><ul><li><i>No te puedo dar los detalles específicos del robo, por los nervios lo recuerdo todo envuelto en una niebla.</i></li></ul><p> I cannot give the specific details of the theft, because of my nerves it's all a blur.</p><p>The following song is called <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9RFOW5SUYM">La Niebla</a> by Spanish rock band M Clan. See if you can guess what it's about.</p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p><i>nyeh-blah</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p> </p><p><i>This language article been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a></i></p>