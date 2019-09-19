Six ways to use the Spanish verb 'tirar'

<p> Get ready to delve into all the ways you can use this verb in Spanish and really improve your level. </p><p><i>Tirar de la cadena</i> means to flush the toilet:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>No puedes tirar de la cadena, está rota. Usa mejor el otro baño</i></li></ul><p> You can't flush the toilet, it's broken. Go to the other restroom instead.</p><p> </p><p><i>Tirar por la borda</i> means to waste or miss:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Vas a reconsiderar esta propuesta, o vas a tirarla por la borda?</i></li></ul><p> Will you reconsider this proposal, or will you miss out?</p><p> </p><p><i>Tirar una moneda</i> means to flip a coin:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Si no te decides por ninguna de las dos opciones puedes tirar una moneda.</i></li></ul><p> If you can't decide on either of the two options you can flip a coin.</p><p> </p><p><i>Tirar de la lengua </i>means to make someone talk:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>No me tires de la lengua, no te voy a contar nada de lo que pasó en la fiesta.</i></li></ul><p> Do not make me talk. I'm not telling you anything about what happened at the party.</p><p> </p><p><i>Tirar indirect</i> as means to to drop a hint:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>¿Puedes dejar de tirarme indirectas y hablar claro? </i></li></ul><p> Can you stop dropping hints and tell me directly?</p><p> </p><p><i>Tirar la casa por la ventana</i> means to spare no expense:</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Tiraron la casa por la ventana a la hora de celebrar su boda.</i></li></ul><p> They spared no expense when they celebrated their wedding.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>tee-rahr</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This language article been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20190829/spanish-word-of-the-day-poner" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20190829/spanish-word-of-the-day-poner&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwic54mvkLTkAhW0A2MBHSZjASEQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw1_IoVW8zxeyuokOmgAC-gU" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190829/spanish-word-of-the-day-poner" target="_blank">Eight ways to use the Spanish verb 'poner' </a></strong></p>