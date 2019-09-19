Storms return to Spain with flood warnings issued across peninsula

Spain’s national weather agency Aemet, warned that much of the northern half of the peninsula would be hit by thunderstorms and torrential rain, possibly even hailstorms.

The storms hit parts of northern Spain early on Wednesday evening.

Weather warnings were issued for the provinces of Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Castellón, Valencia, Burgos, León, Palencia, Lleida, La Rioja, Cantabria, Guadalajara, Soria, Barcelona, Girona, Navarra, Lugo in Galicia and Asturias.

The stormy weather was expected to continue throughout Thursday and intensify in the central part of the country on Friday, with 18 yellow storm warnings were issued across much of Castille-Leon region and Madrid.

#Avisos activos actualmente y previstos para mañana y pasado. Consulta detalles y actualizaciones en https://t.co/HMTWVbxQbA pic.twitter.com/x3p5Y0P3Dr — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 18, 2019

The warnings come after much of the southeast of Spain was battered by storms described as the worst in 140 years.

Flashfloods caused the deaths of seven people and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes from Murcia to Alicante and Albacete.

READ MORE: