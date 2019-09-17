Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Flood death toll rises to seven as body of missing Dutchman found in San Fulgencio

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 September 2019
15:22 CEST+02:00
alicantefloodweather

Share this article

Flood death toll rises to seven as body of missing Dutchman found in San Fulgencio
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
17 September 2019
15:22 CEST+02:00
Police have recovered the body of a 66-year-old Dutchman missing since being swept away by flashfloods in the Alicante region on Sunday.

Guardia Civil confirmed that the body was found in the Canal de la Reina in San Fulgencio, a town in the Vega Baja region of Alicante that was among the worst affected by the storms.

The man, who has not been publically named, was swept away by strong currents in rising floodwater on Sunday afternoon, and became the seventh victim of the “gota fria”.

The alarm was raised on Sunday after a man was sucked into flood water in a canal at Dolores, a town 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Alicante.

The body, matching a description by the Dutchman's family, was recovered in San Fulgencio village several kilometres (miles) away, said a central governent spokesman in the region.

Southeastern Spain has been battered since Thursday by torrential rains, causing huge flooding and chaos on the roads in several provinces, leaving many areas cut off.

The cold front and ensuing storms are the worst in 140 years according to official weather sources. Rivers burst their banks, towns and villages were and remain flooded and thousands have been displaced.

At least 30,000 hectares of agricultural land has been destroyed across Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and also further inland in Albacete.

READ MORE: Satellite images reveal how the worst storms in Spain in 140 years have flooded the land 

 
alicantefloodweather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Seven reasons why autumn is the very best season in Spain
  2. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  3. Expats or immigrants in Spain: Is there a difference?
  4. Satellite images reveal how the worst storms in Spain in 140 years have flooded the land
  5. Your answers: The best apps for life in Spain

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/09
Motorcycle gear/ women's and unisex
10/09
6-seater turbo diesel RHD UK reg 2004 FIAT Multipla Dynamic
07/09
Range Rover Sport HSE
18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
View all notices
Post a new notice