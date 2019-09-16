Satellite images reveal how the worst storms in Spain in 140 years have flooded the land

Torrential downpours which began five days ago are still causing havoc and serious flooding in many parts of Spain’s eastern belt.

The cold front and ensuing storms are the worst in 140 years according to official weather sources. Rivers burst their banks, towns and villages were and remain flooded and thousands have been displaced.

Six people have so far lost their lives during the sudden downpours and at least 30,000 hectares of agricultural land has been destroyed across Valencia, Alicante, Murcia and also further inland in Albacete.

There are countless other stats which only begin to illustrate the extent of the damage, as well a number of striking satellite pictures being shared by international space and weather agencies.

The following two images put the spotlight on Murcia in Spain’s southeast and its coastal saltwater lagoon the Mar Menor.

This first one is from Google Images taken before the storm.

This image below was taken by EU-funded satellite Sentinel2 on Friday.

The photo shows how the terrain was left looking after huge waves, gale-force winds and torrential rain covered everything in its way in mud and debris.

Roads and once clearly delineated plots of land are largely under water and no longer visible.

This GIF shows the before and after even from closer up in the Mar Menor and its port area.

Impresionante la comparativa de fotos del satélite Sentinel en los que aprecia como se perdió ayer (13/09/2019) la línea del litoral en Los Alcázares que se convirtieron en una Venecia de aguas turbias con todas las calles desembocando en el Mar Menor. #DANA #DANAmurcia pic.twitter.com/iZkTJib2i6 — Jose R. (@jorloan) September 14, 2019

These other images by the EU’s Copernicus Earth Observation Programme illustrate the extent of the flooding in southern Alicante province, with Elche’s reservoir seen at the top of the image.

The satellite photo below has all the flooded areas in red, with only a splattering of green showing how few places haven't been damaged by the downpours.

Towns and villages such as Dolores, El Saladar, Almoardi, San Fulgencio, Algorfa, Benijófar and dozens more communes in Alicante are currently flooded.



