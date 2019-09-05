Civil War bomb detonated at Spain's newest theme park

The bomb was detected Wednesday at the Puy du Fou amusement park under construction near Toledo, the ancient Spanish capital near Madrid, and was safely detonated, regional emergency services said in a tweet.

"No injuries or property damage were suffered," it added.

⚠️ Artificieros del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía hicieron estallar un artefacto explosivo de la Guerra Civil, hallado en la tarde de ayer en el parque temático Puy du Fou, en #Toledo. No hubo que lamentar heridos ni daños materiales. #112clm — 112 Castilla-La Mancha (@112clm) September 5, 2019

The theme park being set up on a 160-hectare site on the outskirts of Toledo is the first to be built outside of France by Puy du Fou, which already operates one in western France that is known for its ostentatious historical re-enactments featuring actors, stunt performers and epic fireworks.

VIDEO: The French park Le Puy du Fou presents its first foreign show in Spain near Toledo in front of 4,000 people. The park will open in 2021, the first of its international expansion project pic.twitter.com/hDbYKfr49A — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 1, 2019

Total investment is to reach €242 million ($266 million) over 10 years, and 690 direct jobs are expected to be created in 2021 when the park is scheduled to open.

Last week about 4,000 spectators watched a premiere of the park's show, which traced Spanish history since the 13th century on a five-hectare stage complete with an artificial lake.

The discovery of explosives from Spain's 1936-39 Civil War is not uncommon.

Last month, police experts destroyed another Civil War-era bomb found in the sea off one of Barcelona's popular beaches, which had to be evacuated.

READ ALSO: