Barcelona beach evacuated after discovery of unexploded Civil War bomb

The device is thought to date back 80 years to the Spanish Civil War.

Este es el proyectil explosivo hallado en una playa de Barcelona que ha obligado a desalojar a los bañistas. Los artificieros de la armada explosionarán este lunes el proyectil https://t.co/8W5S4gKjdX pic.twitter.com/yeYhFn8T7N
— Europa Press (@europapress) August 25, 2019

The incendiary device measures 1.10 meters in length and and 80 centimeters in diameter and is reported to date from a 1936 bombardment ont he Catalan capital launched by the Italian air force on the orders of Mussolini who, like Hitler's Luftwaffe, came to the aid of Franco during the conflict. 

Police established a security perimeter of 250 meters around the device off the Sant Sebastia beach, one of Barcelona's most popular beaches.

Navy specialists began the operation to deactivate the device on Monday morning.

El barco de la armada alejará la bomba de la costa #barceloneta #Barcelona y provocará su explosión pic.twitter.com/U2Vz9hB6NP
— Alfonso Congostrina (@alfcongostrina) August 26, 2019

Officials said the closure of the area would remain in place until it is made safe.

🏖️❌ Tancada la platja de Sant Sebastià i prohibit el bany per la trobada d'un artefacte explosiu, a uns 25 metres mar endins, que podria ser un projectil aeri de la Guerra Civil. #platgesBCN pic.twitter.com/IfkEb3DRkf
— Ajuntament de BCN (@bcn_ajuntament) August 25, 2019

The device, located at a depth of three metres, 25 metres from the shore, was found by an off-duty police diver who happened to be swimming in the area.

The bomb contained 70 kilogrammes (150 pounds) of trinitrotoluene, a "highly volatile" substance, forcing explosives experts to move it one nautical mile away at sea before detonating it, a spokeswoman for the Civil Guard police force said.

Using diving lifting bags, designed to move objects underwater, they eventually detonated the bomb at a depth of 45 metres (150 feet), she added.