Spanish word of the day: 'Infinito'

4 September 2019
15:46 CEST+02:00
Spanish word of the day: 'Infinito'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
This word means something that has no end.

An infinite love, an eternal friend. It is also used to designate an imprecise place due to its remoteness and poor definition. Let's see some examples of infinito, which means infinite or boundless.

Infinitoas in boundless:

  • A día de hoy no sabemos si el universo es infinito.

        Today we do not know if the universe is infinite.

It can also refer to immeasurable.

  • ¡Siento por él un cariño infinito!

         I feel endless love for him!

In maths it means infinity:

  • Algunas ecuaciones tienden a infinito y no sé cómo resolverlas.

         Some equations tend to infinity and I don't know how to solve them.

As an adverb infinito means profoundly deeply:

  • Lamento infinito este mal entendido. Vamos a hablar y lo solucionamos.

        I'm deeply sorry about this misunderstanding. Let's talk and solve it.

 

The song 'Ginza' by J Balvin uses the word. 'Ven que te invito hasta el infinito'

Pronunciation:

een-fee-nee-toh

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

