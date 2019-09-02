Spanish word of the day: 'Jornada'

<p> Here are some examples of how to use this word:</p><p> </p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>Mi jornada laboral empieza a las 9h y termina a las 18h. </i></p></li></ul><p> My workday starts at 9am and ends at 6pm.</p><p> </p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>Pasaremos varias jornadas viajando por África.</i></p></li></ul><p> We will spend several days travelling around Africa.</p><p> </p><p><i>‘Jornada’ </i>also means conference meeting:</p><p> </p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>En abril comienza la jornada gastronómica de Madrid.</i></p></li></ul><p> The gastronomic conference of Madrid begins in April.</p><p> </p><p>If you say<i> ‘media jornada’</i>, it means part time:</p><p> </p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>Ella trabaja media jornada en una peluquería y por las tardes estudia.</i></p></li></ul><p> She works part-time at a hairdresser and in the afternoons, she studies.</p><p> </p><p><i>‘Jornada doble’</i> means double shift:</p><p> </p><ul><li dir="ltr"><p><i>El campeonato de baloncesto se celebra durante una jornada doble durante dos semanas.</i></p></li></ul><p> The basketball championship is held during a double shift for two weeks.</p><p> </p><p>Baroque Spanish poet, Francisco de Quevedo, includes this word in his poem titled “Descuido del divertido vivir”:</p><p> </p><p><i>Descuido del divertido vivir</i></p><p><i>Vivir es caminar breve jornada,y muerte viva es, lico, nuestra vida,ayer al frágil cuerpo amanecida,cada instante en el cuerpo sepultada.Nada que, siendo, es poco, y será nadaen poco tiempo, que ambiciosa olvida;pues, de la vanidad mal persuadida,anhela duración, tierra animada.Llevada de engañoso pensamientoy de esperanza burladora y ciega,tropezará en el mismo monumento.Como el que, divertido, el mar navega,y, sin moverse, vuela con el viento,y antes que piense en acercarse, llega.</i></p><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation:</strong></p><p>Hohr-nah-dah</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20181114/ten-phrases-youll-only-hear-at-work-in-spain" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&q=https://www.thelocal.es/20181114/ten-phrases-youll-only-hear-at-work-in-spain&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjy9bvE09njAhUOahQKHR7lAnUQFjAAegQIABAC&usg=AOvVaw34MeZWG0wxb7mnrVS9xmtw" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181114/ten-phrases-youll-only-hear-at-work-in-spain" target="_blank">Ten phrases you'll only hear if you work in an office in Spain</a></strong></p>