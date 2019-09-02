Spanish word of the day: 'Jornada'

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

Mi jornada laboral empieza a las 9h y termina a las 18h.

My workday starts at 9am and ends at 6pm.

Pasaremos varias jornadas viajando por África.

We will spend several days travelling around Africa.

‘Jornada’ also means conference meeting:

En abril comienza la jornada gastronómica de Madrid.

The gastronomic conference of Madrid begins in April.

If you say ‘media jornada’, it means part time:

Ella trabaja media jornada en una peluquería y por las tardes estudia.

She works part-time at a hairdresser and in the afternoons, she studies.

‘Jornada doble’ means double shift:

El campeonato de baloncesto se celebra durante una jornada doble durante dos semanas.

The basketball championship is held during a double shift for two weeks.





Baroque Spanish poet, Francisco de Quevedo, includes this word in his poem titled “Descuido del divertido vivir”:

Descuido del divertido vivir

Vivir es caminar breve jornada,

y muerte viva es, lico, nuestra vida,

ayer al frágil cuerpo amanecida,

cada instante en el cuerpo sepultada.

Nada que, siendo, es poco, y será nada

en poco tiempo, que ambiciosa olvida;

pues, de la vanidad mal persuadida,

anhela duración, tierra animada.

Llevada de engañoso pensamiento

y de esperanza burladora y ciega,

tropezará en el mismo monumento.

Como el que, divertido, el mar navega,

y, sin moverse, vuela con el viento,

y antes que piense en acercarse, llega.

Pronunciation:

Hohr-nah-dah

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

