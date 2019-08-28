WATCH: Woman escapes car in flashflood as Mallorca and Ibiza hit by violent storms

<p>Mallorca was the worst hit of the popular tourist archipelago, with emergency services saying they had registered 134 incidents throughout the day. </p><p>Public television broadcast images of a woman swimming out of her car and battling currents after torrential floods inundated a bridge in the small town of Santanyi, in Mallorca's west.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baleares?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baleares</a> ha sido una de las comunidades más castigadas por el <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/temporal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#temporal</a> y en especial la isla de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mallorca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mallorca</a>... está mujer atrapada en su coche sale nadando en Cala dÓr , Santanyí y consigue ponerse a salvo ... hoy aún se verá alguna <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tormenta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tormenta</a> en la zona pero ya remite el temporal <a href="https://t.co/0AmMrAMcgH">pic.twitter.com/0AmMrAMcgH</a></p>— Mario Picazo (@picazomario) <a href="https://twitter.com/picazomario/status/1166601160079413248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Airport management company Aena said Tuesday evening that a dozen flights in Spain had been diverted because of "strong thunderstorms". </p><p>Within an hour, more than 96 litres (25 gallons) of rain per square metre were dumped on Santanyi while 53.7 litres per square metre fell on Ibiza's airport, disrupting flights.</p><p>Authorities reported that emergency services attended 147 incidents related to the storms in Mallorca, 32 in Ibiza and three each in Menorca and Formentera</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">Balanç (21:45h):185 incidents registrats: 147 a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mallorca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mallorca</a>, 32 a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eivissa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eivissa</a>, 3 a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Formentera?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Formentera</a> i 3 a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Menorca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Menorca</a>.Balance (21:45h): 185 incidentes registrados: 147 en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mallorca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mallorca</a>, 32 en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ibiza?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ibiza</a>, 3 en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Formentera?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Formentera</a> y 3 en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Menorca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Menorca</a>.</p>— Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) <a href="https://twitter.com/112IllesBalears/status/1166437615559688192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 27, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Last October, 13 people died in flash floods on Mallorca. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190827/watch-cars-swept-away-as-madrid-hit-by-storms">WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms</a></strong></p>