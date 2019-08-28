Spain's news in English

WATCH: Woman escapes car in flashflood as Mallorca and Ibiza hit by violent storms

The Local/AFP
28 August 2019
09:02 CEST+02:00
WATCH: Woman escapes car in flashflood as Mallorca and Ibiza hit by violent storms
Flash floods occured in Mallorca. Photo: Guardia Civil
Storms and heavy rains continued to batter Spain on Tuesday, particularly the popular Balearic Islands where homes were submerged and violent winds tore out trees, officials said.

Mallorca was the worst hit of the popular tourist archipelago, with emergency services saying they had registered 134 incidents throughout the day.   

Public television broadcast images of a woman swimming out of her car and battling currents after torrential floods inundated a bridge in the small town of Santanyi, in Mallorca's west.

Airport management company Aena said Tuesday evening that a dozen flights in Spain had been diverted because of "strong thunderstorms".   

Within an hour, more than 96 litres (25 gallons) of rain per square metre were dumped on Santanyi while 53.7 litres per square metre fell on Ibiza's airport, disrupting flights.

Authorities reported that emergency services attended 147 incidents related to the storms in Mallorca, 32 in Ibiza and three each in Menorca and Formentera

 

Last October, 13 people died in flash floods on Mallorca.   

WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms

 
