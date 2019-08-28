WATCH: Woman escapes car in flashflood as Mallorca and Ibiza hit by violent storms

Mallorca was the worst hit of the popular tourist archipelago, with emergency services saying they had registered 134 incidents throughout the day.

Public television broadcast images of a woman swimming out of her car and battling currents after torrential floods inundated a bridge in the small town of Santanyi, in Mallorca's west.

#Baleares ha sido una de las comunidades más castigadas por el #temporal y en especial la isla de #Mallorca... está mujer atrapada en su coche sale nadando en Cala dÓr , Santanyí y consigue ponerse a salvo ... hoy aún se verá alguna #tormenta en la zona pero ya remite el temporal pic.twitter.com/0AmMrAMcgH — Mario Picazo (@picazomario) August 28, 2019

Airport management company Aena said Tuesday evening that a dozen flights in Spain had been diverted because of "strong thunderstorms".

Within an hour, more than 96 litres (25 gallons) of rain per square metre were dumped on Santanyi while 53.7 litres per square metre fell on Ibiza's airport, disrupting flights.

Authorities reported that emergency services attended 147 incidents related to the storms in Mallorca, 32 in Ibiza and three each in Menorca and Formentera

Balanç (21:45h):185 incidents registrats: 147 a #Mallorca, 32 a #Eivissa, 3 a #Formentera i 3 a #Menorca.



Balance (21:45h): 185 incidentes registrados: 147 en #Mallorca, 32 en #Ibiza, 3 en #Formentera y 3 en #Menorca. — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@112IllesBalears) August 27, 2019

Last October, 13 people died in flash floods on Mallorca.

WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms