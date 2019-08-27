Spain's news in English

WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms

27 August 2019

27 August 2019
09:42 CEST+02:00
WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms
Policiavaldmoro/Twitter
27 August 2019
09:42 CEST+02:00
Madrid was hit by torrential storms on Monday evening.

More than 9,300 lightening strikes were recorded in Madrid during Monday evening as the capital was hit by storms bring hail and torrential rain.

The worst hit was Arganda del Rey, a town to the southeast of Madrid where the mainstreet was turned into a river by flashfloods and hailstones.

Residents posted videos of cars being swept away. 

The storm, which reached its peak around 8pm, caused problems on the metro, including the closure of some stations on Lines 1,5,6,7 and 12, as well as traffic difficulties with jams on the M30 and flooding in the tunnels. 

Flights to Barajas airport were also affected with several diverted to other airports.

"The rains are torrential but nothing unusual for this time of year," said a spokesman at National Weather Agency AEMET. "At the end of summer, we expect storms."

Madrid's emergency services said they had received more than 1,000 calls regarding the storms and the fire brigade attended more than 200 incidents, according to Madrid City Hall.

During the storm, the weather station at Ciudad Universitaria recorded rainfall of 36ml per square metre, while rainfall of 64ml feel in Tielmes to the southeast of the capital.

