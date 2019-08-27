Ten essential phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard

<p>Whether it is raining cats and dogs, blowing a gale, or you are sweating like a pig in a sudden hot snap, Spain has its own set of phrases that will help you describe exactly how you feel, whatever the temperature.</p><p>Here is a guide to help you sound like a local whatever the weather, whether you are being battered by winds in Galicia, freezing like a dog in the mountains of Asturias, or looking for your donkey in foggy Andalusia.</p><p>And as you are gasping for some ice cold water in scorching Andalusia or seeking an air-conditioned refuge in sweaty Madrid, the phrases for use in hot weather should help you get your point across.</p><p> </p><p><strong>¡Me achicharro!:</strong> It's scorching</p><p><i style="font-size: 11px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566898588_0b048e301792bc5f26fb2563b1ffe76003f9413209026ef4d8f6b2284661cd32.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 340px;" />Photo: AFP</i></p><div class="article-photo-credit" style="font-size: 0.9em; color: rgb(117, 117, 117); margin-top: 2px; font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;"> </div><div class="article-photo-credit" style="font-size: 0.9em; color: rgb(117, 117, 117); margin-top: 2px; font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif;"><strong style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;">¡Llueve a cántaros!: </strong><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;">It's raining cats and dogs</span></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Llueve a cantaros en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ciutadella?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ciutadella</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IB3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IB3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IB3noticies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IB3noticies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MiquelSalamanca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiquelSalamanca</a> <a href="https://t.co/ivv6sQobqS">pic.twitter.com/ivv6sQobqS</a></p>— Nacho Tejedor (@nachotejedorgar) <a href="https://twitter.com/nachotejedorgar/status/783980061359763456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 6, 2016</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><strong>¡Están cayendo chuzos de punta!</strong>: It's pouring down.</p><p><i style="font-size: 11px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566898795_6a46d6de48ab5cd9e5c3446c73dcb9f9dc755c9b0b2dc98254433a185c7c3df8.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 418px;" />Photos: AFP</i></p><p> </p><p><strong>¡Hace un frío que pela!</strong>: It's bloody cold! (Or 'damn cold' if you are used to American English!)</p><p><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 11px;"><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/galleries/culture/ten-spanish-weather-phrases" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(239, 108, 0);"><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.es/userdata/images/1479818882_000_DV1945219.jpg" style="max-width: 468px; width: 468px;" /></a></i><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 11px;">Photo: AFP</i></p><p><strong>¡Me aso!</strong>: I'm roasting</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1459433035_000_DV513481.jpg" style="width: 467px; height: 275px;" /><span style="font-size: 11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span></p><p><strong>¡Qué horno</strong>!: It's like an oven out there!</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566899006_5a7ccf8c4d7650003937c3bc8718527fdb11b217b66bc004d136e993392d8e35.jpg" style="width: 512px; height: 341px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Photo: AFP</i><strong>¡</strong></p><p><strong>No se ve tres en un burro!</strong>: It's really foggy (I can't see three people on a donkey)</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Interior sur de Castellón a estas horas. No se ve tres en un burro. Ni al burro vemos. <a href="https://t.co/7z5pVpkc18">pic.twitter.com/7z5pVpkc18</a></p>— Prevenció d'incendis (@Preven_IIFF_CV) <a href="https://twitter.com/Preven_IIFF_CV/status/692271136151855105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 27, 2016</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p><strong>¡Hace un sol de justicia!:</strong> It's as hot as hell!</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566899496_a0b935da3557cb8efd8a6a06ba8421b6bfc043d7f4b0b513e09b32581fe79073.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 334px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: amaviael/<a href="https://depositphotos.com/204204878/stock-photo-man-suffers-heat-while-working.html">Depositphotos</a></i></span></p><p><strong>¡Estoy pajarito!</strong>: I'm freezing to death!</p><p><i style="font-size: 11px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566899725_b0fa6c8bf24f06a71f1fafde4b1e130e7fd88cae359fae4b11b43a749aaeceb4.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 441px;" />Photo: AFP</i></p><p><strong>¡Vamos a echar a volar!:</strong> It's windy. ¡Vamos a echar a volar!: It's windy. Lets go flying!

Jorge Miente / Flickr

Phrases contributed by Pilar González Manjavacas from the Tilde Spanish language school in Madrid