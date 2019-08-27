Ten essential phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard

Whether it is raining cats and dogs, blowing a gale, or you are sweating like a pig in a sudden hot snap, Spain has its own set of phrases that will help you describe exactly how you feel, whatever the temperature.

Here is a guide to help you sound like a local whatever the weather, whether you are being battered by winds in Galicia, freezing like a dog in the mountains of Asturias, or looking for your donkey in foggy Andalusia.

And as you are gasping for some ice cold water in scorching Andalusia or seeking an air-conditioned refuge in sweaty Madrid, the phrases for use in hot weather should help you get your point across.

¡Me achicharro!: It's scorching



Photo: AFP

¡Llueve a cántaros!: It's raining cats and dogs

¡Están cayendo chuzos de punta!: It's pouring down.



Photos: AFP

¡Hace un frío que pela!: It's bloody cold! (Or 'damn cold' if you are used to American English!)



Photo: AFP

¡Me aso!: I'm roasting



Photo: AFP

¡Qué horno!: It's like an oven out there!



Photo: AFP¡

No se ve tres en un burro!: It's really foggy (I can't see three people on a donkey)

Interior sur de Castellón a estas horas. No se ve tres en un burro. Ni al burro vemos. pic.twitter.com/7z5pVpkc18 — Prevenció d'incendis (@Preven_IIFF_CV) January 27, 2016

¡Hace un sol de justicia!: It's as hot as hell!



Photo: amaviael/Depositphotos



¡Estoy pajarito!: I'm freezing to death!



Photo: AFP

¡Vamos a echar a volar!: It's windy. Lets go flying!



Jorge Miente / Flickr

Phrases contributed by Pilar González Manjavacas from the Tilde Spanish language school in Madrid

