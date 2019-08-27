Twister: Video footage catches powerful tornado in southern Spain

<p>Here it is caught on camera heading towards Campillos, a town in the hills above the Costa del Sol to the northwest of Malaga.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/M%C3%A1laga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Málaga</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tornado</a> 🌪🌪🌪 en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Campillos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Campillos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Espa%C3%B1a?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#España</a> el 26 de Agosto <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/malagaconacento?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#malagaconacento</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spain</a>¡¡ Increible 😱😱!! <a href="https://t.co/HNlhl2O1gg">pic.twitter.com/HNlhl2O1gg</a></p>— Málaga con acento (@Malagaconacento) <a href="https://twitter.com/Malagaconacento/status/1166074889901629444?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>And here is the moment an electricity pylon was caught in the tornado..watch for the spark!</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Me siguen llegando más vídeos del <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tornado?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tornado</a> en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Campillos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Campillos</a>. Aquí se ve cómo destroza unas instalaciones eléctricas <a href="https://twitter.com/guardiacivil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@guardiacivil</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/E112Andalucia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@E112Andalucia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ManoloCastillo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ManoloCastillo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DiarioSUR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DiarioSUR</a> <a href="https://t.co/mLl9V1ODBX">pic.twitter.com/mLl9V1ODBX</a></p>— José Luis Manjón (@joseluis_manjon) <a href="https://twitter.com/joseluis_manjon/status/1166068775231401985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>And from another angle:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Vista del tornado de esta tarde desde <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Campillos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Campillos</a> (Málaga) <a href="https://t.co/G40MV5v12B">pic.twitter.com/G40MV5v12B</a></p>— MeteoCampillos (@MeteoCampillos) <a href="https://twitter.com/MeteoCampillos/status/1166059372038037504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The tornado brought down trees and electricty lines but no further damage was recorded.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d815189.9688688192!2d-5.42537101370002!3d37.04947985553965!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0xd72a517cacc611b%3A0xd5a5ad71c9f8d858!2s29320%20Campillos%2C%20M%C3%A1laga!5e0!3m2!1sen!2ses!4v1566894972947!5m2!1sen!2ses" style="border:0;" width="600"></iframe></div><p>Much of Spain was hit by electrical storms on Monday with more than 9,800 lightning strikes recorded across the country.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Las intensas <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tormentas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tormentas</a> que se están registrando vienen acompañadas de una abundante actividad eléctrica. En las últimas seis horas, nuestra red ha detectado más de 9 300 rayos. ⛈⛈<a href="https://t.co/j1GzoihYbR">https://t.co/j1GzoihYbR</a> <a href="https://t.co/wB6zSN5bi4">pic.twitter.com/wB6zSN5bi4</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1166066741983797248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190827/watch-cars-swept-away-as-madrid-hit-by-storms">WATCH: Cars swept away in flash floods as Madrid hit by storms</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190827/ten-essential-phrases-to-discuss-the-weather-like-a-true-spaniard">Ten essential phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard</a></strong></li></ul>