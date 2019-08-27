Spain's news in English

Twister: Video footage catches powerful tornado in southern Spain

27 August 2019
10:25 CEST+02:00
Twister: Video footage catches powerful tornado in southern Spain
Photo: MeteoCampillos / Twitter
27 August 2019
10:25 CEST+02:00
While in Spain's capital, Madrileños were dealing with storms that closed the metro, flooded roads and washed cars away, reisdents of a town in Malaga were dealing with their own unusual weather phenonomen: A tornado!

Here it is caught on camera heading towards Campillos, a town in the hills above the Costa del Sol to the northwest of Malaga.

And here is the moment an electricity pylon was caught in the tornado..watch for the spark!

And from another angle:

 

The tornado brought down trees and electricty lines but no further damage was recorded.

Much of Spain was hit by electrical storms on Monday with more than 9,800 lightning strikes recorded across the country.

READ ALSO:

 
