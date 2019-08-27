Twister: Video footage catches powerful tornado in southern Spain

Here it is caught on camera heading towards Campillos, a town in the hills above the Costa del Sol to the northwest of Malaga.

And here is the moment an electricity pylon was caught in the tornado..watch for the spark!

And from another angle:

Vista del tornado de esta tarde desde #Campillos (Málaga) pic.twitter.com/G40MV5v12B — MeteoCampillos (@MeteoCampillos) August 26, 2019

The tornado brought down trees and electricty lines but no further damage was recorded.

Much of Spain was hit by electrical storms on Monday with more than 9,800 lightning strikes recorded across the country.

Las intensas #tormentas que se están registrando vienen acompañadas de una abundante actividad eléctrica. En las últimas seis horas, nuestra red ha detectado más de 9 300 rayos. ⛈⛈https://t.co/j1GzoihYbR pic.twitter.com/wB6zSN5bi4 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 26, 2019

