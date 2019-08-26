Spanish word of the day: 'Manguera'

You can use it to water plants or refresh yourself during the hot and sunny days.

The meaning of today's word is hose.

Let’s see some examples:

Los jardineros suelen regar las plantas con mangueras.

Gardeners usually water plants with hoses.

If you add de la ducha, it means shower hose:

La manguera de la ducha está rota, esta tarde voy a la ferretería a por otra.

The shower hose is broken; I will go to the hardware store for another one this afternoon.

And the noun manguerazo means to get a shower with a hose:

Al volver de la playa nos dimos un manguerazo en el jardín para quitarnos la arena.

When we return from the beach, we showered with the hose in the garden to remove the sand.

This following song, Scooby Doo Pa Pa, includes ‘pasa la manguera’ a couple of times.

Pronunciation:

mahng-geh-rah

