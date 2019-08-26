Spain's news in English

Spanish word of the day: 'Manguera'

26 August 2019
09:01 CEST+02:00
Another word you should know after a summer in Spain.

You can use it to water plants or refresh yourself during the hot and sunny days.

The meaning of today's word is hose.

Let’s see some examples:

  • Los jardineros suelen regar las plantas con mangueras.

         Gardeners usually water plants with hoses.

If you add de la ducha, it means shower hose:

  • La manguera de la ducha está rota, esta tarde voy a la ferretería a por otra.

       The shower hose is broken; I will go to the hardware store for another one this afternoon.

And the noun manguerazo means to get a shower with a hose:

  • Al volver de la playa nos dimos un manguerazo en el jardín para quitarnos la arena.

When we return from the beach, we showered with the hose in the garden to remove the sand.

 

This following song, Scooby Doo Pa Pa, includes ‘pasa la manguera’ a couple of times.

Pronunciation:

mahng-geh-rah

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard

 
