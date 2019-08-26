Spanish word of the day: 'Manguera'

<p>You can use it to water plants or refresh yourself during the hot and sunny days.</p><p>The meaning of today's word is hose.</p><p>Let’s see some examples:</p><ul><li><i>Los jardineros suelen regar las plantas con mangueras.</i></li></ul><p> Gardeners usually water plants with hoses.</p><p>If you add de la ducha, it means shower hose:</p><ul><li><i>La manguera de la ducha está rota, esta tarde voy a la ferretería a por otra.</i></li></ul><p> The shower hose is broken; I will go to the hardware store for another one this afternoon.</p><p>And the noun manguerazo means to get a shower with a hose:</p><ul><li><i>Al volver de la playa nos dimos un manguerazo en el jardín para quitarnos la arena. </i></li></ul><p>When we return from the beach, we showered with the hose in the garden to remove the sand.</p><p> </p><p>This following song, Scooby Doo Pa Pa, includes <i>‘pasa la manguera’ </i>a couple of times.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='GRhGIW2Oygw' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><strong>Pronunciation</strong>:</p><p>mahng-geh-rah</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190723/how-to-talk-about-the-heatwave-like-a-true-spaniard">How to complain about the heatwave like a true Spaniard</a></strong></p>