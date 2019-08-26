Spain's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Stunt pilot killed as Spain's 'Eagle Patrol' military plane crashes at sea

The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 August 2019
12:58 CEST+02:00
militarycrashaviation

Share this article

Stunt pilot killed as Spain's 'Eagle Patrol' military plane crashes at sea
The plane was part of the Patrulla Águila acrobatic squad of the Spanish Air Force. Photo: MINISTERIO DE DEFENSA
The Local/AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
26 August 2019
12:58 CEST+02:00
A Spanish military plane crashed on Monday off the southeastern coast and the pilot was killed.

The C-101 -- the same aircraft used by Spain's air force Eagle Patrol aerobatics team -- was on a "training flight" when it crashed near the resort of La Manga at 9.36am on Monday, a statement said.

At first reports suggested that the flight instructor on board the plane may have been "able to eject before the plane crashed in the sea" and rescue services were dispatched to search for him, the defence ministry said.

But emergency services in Murcia later confirmed that they had found the lifeless body of the pilot among the wreckage.

He was named as Francisco Marín Núñez.

 

A video filmed by a witness and posted on Twitter shows a small aircraft falling at a near vertical before trying to straighten up and hurtling into the water.   

🔴Confirmado el fallecimiento del piloto de avión del Ejército del Aire

⚫️Aún llegan restos del avión a la costa de La Manga del Mar Menor pic.twitter.com/8TrOJv9yS1

— Alejandro Melgares (@elentrometido) August 26, 2019

 

The plane came down near an air base outside the town of San Javier just off Galúa beach.

READ ALSO: German family among seven dead in mid-air collision in Mallorca 

 
militarycrashaviation
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: Those of us who moved to EU countries in good faith don’t deserve to be stripped of our rights
  2. Spain opposed to blocking EU-Mercosur trade pact: government
  3. Spain's former king Juan Carlos has successful heart surgery
  4. Stunt pilot killed as Spain's 'Eagle Patrol' military plane crashes at sea
  5. Spain's Placido Domingo given standing ovation in Salzburg in first performance since sexual harassment claims

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/07
A usefull way to lower your bills
16/07
Going Back to the UK?
24/06
Certified Courses in Organic health and beauty
30/05
Football Tickets
View all notices
Post a new notice