German family among seven dead in mid-air collision in Mallorca

The Local/AFP
26 August 2019
09:39 CEST+02:00
German family among seven dead in mid-air collision in Mallorca
Officers inspect wreckage from the crash in Inca. Photo: AFP
26 August 2019
09:39 CEST+02:00
Seven people including two children were killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a light aircraft over Spain's Mallorca island on Sunday, authorities said.

The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 1:35 pm (1135 GMT), the regional Balearic Islands government said on its Twitter account.   

Everyone aboard the two aircraft -- two on the plane and five on the helicopter -- perished in the crash, a police spokesman said.   

A couple and their two children, reported to be of German nationality, were aboard the helicopter along with the pilot who was named locally as Italian Cedric Leon.

The pilot of the plane was named as Juanjo Vidal from Valencia, who died alongside his friend and passenger Gustavo Serrano.

Police said the two aircraft crashed into a field, in what was described as the worst plane crash in Mallorca since 1959.

Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are popular with both Spanish and foreign tourists, especially in the summer season.   

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the victims' families, and said in a tweet that he was "following the news from... Mallorca with concern."

 

 
