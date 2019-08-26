German family among seven dead in mid-air collision in Mallorca

<p>The two aircraft crashed over the central town of Inca at 1:35 pm (1135 GMT), the regional Balearic Islands government said on its Twitter account. </p><p>Everyone aboard the two aircraft -- two on the plane and five on the helicopter -- perished in the crash, a police spokesman said. </p><p>A couple and their two children, reported to be of German nationality, were aboard the helicopter along with the pilot who was named locally as Italian Cedric Leon.</p><p>The pilot of the plane was named as Juanjo Vidal from Valencia, who died alongside his friend and passenger Gustavo Serrano.</p><p>Police said the two aircraft crashed into a field, in what was described as the worst plane crash in Mallorca since 1959.</p><p>Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands are popular with both Spanish and foreign tourists, especially in the summer season. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%C3%9ALTIMAHORA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ÚLTIMAHORA</a> Pugen a 7 el nombre de víctimes de l'accident entre una avioneta i un helicòpter a Inca, Mallorca. <a href="https://t.co/aejqgLP6q1">pic.twitter.com/aejqgLP6q1</a></p>— Catalunya Informació (@Catinformacio) <a href="https://twitter.com/Catinformacio/status/1165638823654645760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the victims' families, and said in a tweet that he was "following the news from... Mallorca with concern."</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Siguiendo con preocupación las informaciones que nos llegan desde Inca, en Mallorca. Mi solidaridad y cariño para las familias de las víctimas que han perdido la vida es este trágico accidente, entre ellas un menor de edad. <a href="https://t.co/CB9zSmLM35">https://t.co/CB9zSmLM35</a></p>— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) <a href="https://twitter.com/sanchezcastejon/status/1165619349354401792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div>