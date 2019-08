It basically means to dunk somebody in water. Who hasn’t dunked a friend in the pool? Let's see how we use it:

¡Si no quieres aguadillas no te metas en la piscina!

If you don’t want to be dunked, don't get into the pool!

Se enfadó conmigo por hacerle una aguadilla en la playa.

He got mad at me for dunking him at the beach.

No me quiero mojar el pelo en la piscina, ¡no me hagas aguadillas por favor!

I don't want to get my hair wet in the pool, don’t dunk me please!

Pronunciation:

ah-gwah - dee-yah

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

