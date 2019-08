However, the second part of the word ‘coco’ refers to a person head or brain in a colloquial way. Does this word now make more sense to you? Let’s see some examples:

Esta situación es un comecocos, no paro de pensar en ello una y otra vez.

This situation is playing on my mind, I can't stop thinking about it.

Same with the reflexive form ‘comerse el coco’ that means to overthink:

Se come el coco mucho con tonterías.

He is overthinking all the time about stupid things.

And if you define a person as a ‘comecocos’ it means they are trying to brainwash you:

Mi madre es toda una comecocos, siempre hacemos lo que ella quiere.

My mum brainwashes everyone into doing what she wants.

A ‘comecocos’ is also a piece of origami, in this video you have the instructions to make your own!

Pronunciation:

kuhm- koh-kohs

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

