Scorchio! Temperatures to exceed 40C across eastern Spain

<p>Temperatures could exceed 40C on Friday and even reach 42C in parts of the Valencia region with a red warning issued for extreme temperatures in the province of Valencia itself.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos hoy por 🌡😓 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/temperaturas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#temperaturas</a> máximas. Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/za0wK0jLRM">https://t.co/za0wK0jLRM</a> <a href="https://t.co/kTXUXlJfej">pic.twitter.com/kTXUXlJfej</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1159728697072635904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>Another 14 weather alerts have been issued for high temperatures affecting Malaga, Almeria, all of Aragon, Albacete, all of Catalonia and Alicante.</p><p>Orange alerts are also in place in parts of Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera in the Balearic Islands.</p><p>Meanwhile in the northwest, alerts have been issued for coastal areas of Galicia where strong winds will bring high seas and the possibility of rainstorms.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos hoy por 🌊 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/costeros?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#costeros</a> 🌊. Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/4EaoDE9Y7r">https://t.co/4EaoDE9Y7r</a> <a href="https://t.co/4txpfdsHD1">pic.twitter.com/4txpfdsHD1</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1159728703250817024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div>