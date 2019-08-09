Spain's news in English

Scorchio! Temperatures to exceed 40C across eastern Spain

9 August 2019
weather heatwave summer

People cool down in a fountain in Valencia. Photo: AFP
9 August 2019
Spain’s meteorological agency has warned of exceedingly hot temperatures on Friday across much of eastern Spain from Catalonia in the north to Murcia in the south.

Temperatures could exceed 40C on Friday and even reach 42C in parts of the Valencia region with a red warning issued for extreme temperatures in the province of Valencia itself.

 

 

Another 14 weather alerts have been issued for high temperatures affecting Malaga, Almeria, all of Aragon, Albacete, all of Catalonia and Alicante.

Orange alerts are also in place in parts of Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera in the Balearic Islands.

Meanwhile in the northwest, alerts have been issued for coastal areas of Galicia where strong winds will bring high seas and the possibility of rainstorms.

 

 

READ MORE: Most of Spain on alert for wildfire risk as temperatures soar

 
