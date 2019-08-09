Scorchio! Temperatures to exceed 40C across eastern Spain

Temperatures could exceed 40C on Friday and even reach 42C in parts of the Valencia region with a red warning issued for extreme temperatures in the province of Valencia itself.

Another 14 weather alerts have been issued for high temperatures affecting Malaga, Almeria, all of Aragon, Albacete, all of Catalonia and Alicante.

Orange alerts are also in place in parts of Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera in the Balearic Islands.

Meanwhile in the northwest, alerts have been issued for coastal areas of Galicia where strong winds will bring high seas and the possibility of rainstorms.

