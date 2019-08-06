Most of Spain on alert for wildfire risk as temperatures soar

On Tuesday 18 provinces were issued with yellow warnings for temperatures expected to reach 39C.

These were Almería, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Lleida, Madrid, Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza and Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca and Murcia.

But much of Spain was also considered at risk of wildfires as conditions hit the critical “30 rule” when temperatures above 30C are combined with wind strength over 30 km/h and a humidity of less than 30 percent.

Firefighters have already spend two days battling blazes in the mountains north of Madrid, around Miraflores and la Granja which together have razed close to 600 hectares of woodland.