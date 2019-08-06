Most of Spain on alert for wildfire risk as temperatures soar

<p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/6deAgosto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#6deAgosto</a>🔴Riesgo de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IIFF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IIFF</a> muy alto o extremo <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pen%C3%ADnsula?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Península</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baleares?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baleares</a> y <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canarias?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canarias</a>Cuidado con las imprudencias, en nuestras manos está evitar la mayoría de los <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/incendiosforestales?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#incendiosforestales</a>Buen trabajo a todos los medios👍💪👏Si ves🔥o humo☎️112 <a href="https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR">https://t.co/MVph8kDaGR</a> <a href="https://t.co/6RE2zLEO3g">pic.twitter.com/6RE2zLEO3g</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1158647419539808258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>On Tuesday 18 provinces were issued with yellow warnings for temperatures expected to reach 39C.</p><p>These were Almería, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Albacete, Cuenca, Lleida, Madrid, Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza and Formentera, Mallorca, Menorca and Murcia.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos hoy por 🌡😓 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/temperaturas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#temperaturas</a> máximas. Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/za0wK0jLRM">https://t.co/za0wK0jLRM</a> <a href="https://t.co/cgSsbkjTUZ">pic.twitter.com/cgSsbkjTUZ</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1158641522604220417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 6, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>But much of Spain was also considered at risk of wildfires as conditions hit the critical “30 rule” when temperatures above 30C are combined with wind strength over 30 km/h and a humidity of less than 30 percent.</p><p>Firefighters have already spend two days battling blazes in the mountains north of Madrid, around Miraflores and la Granja which together have razed close to 600 hectares of woodland.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IFLaGranja?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IFLaGranja</a> 20:00h sigue ascendiendo hacia el puerto del Reventón . Los hidroaviones continúan con su labor. Imponente pirocumulo , tristeza máxima. <a href="https://t.co/GmYFBO6u4f">pic.twitter.com/GmYFBO6u4f</a></p>— Adrián Escobar (@meteosegovia) <a href="https://twitter.com/meteosegovia/status/1158075544879206400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 4, 2019</a></blockquote></div>