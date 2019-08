This clothing item owned by most Spanish and usually worn during the summer means espadrilles. You will find them with platforms, flat, different shapes and colors. We can’t tell you how to combine them but we can show you how to use them in a sentence.

Here are some examples with the word:

Ha llegado el momento de buscar alpargatas para este verano.

The time has come to look for espadrilles for this summer.

Las alpargatas son un calzado muy cómodo.

Espadrilles are very comfortable footwear.

One of the expressions with the word “donde Cristo perdió la alpargata” means something that is far away:

Va a ir tu madre a buscarte, porque yo desde luego que no ... si es que te has ido a donde Cristo perdió la alpargata.

Your mother will go and pick you, because I certainly won’t if you are far away.

The song Qué tal? uses the word.

Pronunciation:

ahl-pahr-gah-tah

