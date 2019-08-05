Spain in grips of new viral challenge that puts the POO into pool

Several public swimming pools across the Valencia region, including a water park, have had to close for a thorough cleaning after excrement was detected in the water.

Local newspaper El Periódico Mediterráneo reported that the recent spate of pool closures was due to a craze among young people to “hacer caca” – do a poo – in the water without being caught.

Public pools in Catarroja, Massanassa and Tavernes Blanques in the Valencia region have been closed in recent weeks and last week it was the turn of the water park at Segóbriga after one lifeguard fished out two floaters within an hour.

“Nothing like this has happened in 19 years,” said a spokesman from Segóbriga Park. “It’s disgusting”.

Segóbriga Park ha abierto sus puertas de nuevo tras el cierre de ayer por trabajos de desinfección. Lamentamos las molestias que haya podido ocasionar y volvemos a realizar un llamamiento al civismo de los bañistas. pic.twitter.com/zSu0PDXzpY — Ayto. de Segorbe (@Segorbe_Ayto) August 1, 2019

Although traces of fecal matter are to be found in every public pool, deliberate defecation heightens the rish of potentially dangerous bacteria spreading.

Health authorities warned of the public health risk posed by such actions with the council at Tavernes Blanques branding it “acts of vandalism”.

