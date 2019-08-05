Spain's news in English

Spain in grips of new viral challenge that puts the POO into pool

5 August 2019
Photo: Inflatabile poo emoji at alibaba.com
5 August 2019
Health chiefs have slammed what appears to be a new viral challenge that dares young people to defecate in public swimming pools.

Several public swimming pools across the Valencia region, including a water park, have had to close for a thorough cleaning after excrement was detected in the water.

Local newspaper El Periódico Mediterráneo reported that the recent spate of pool closures was due to a craze among young people to “hacer caca” – do a poo – in the water without being caught.

Public pools in Catarroja, Massanassa and Tavernes Blanques in the Valencia region have been closed in recent weeks and last week it was the turn of the water park at Segóbriga after one lifeguard fished out two floaters within an hour.

“Nothing like this has happened in 19 years,” said a spokesman from Segóbriga Park. “It’s disgusting”.

Although traces of fecal matter are to be found in every public pool, deliberate defecation heightens the rish of potentially dangerous bacteria spreading.

Health authorities warned of the public health risk posed by such actions with the council at Tavernes Blanques branding it “acts of vandalism”.

 

