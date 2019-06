That’s what Valencia has planned for its new ocean pool – a designated swimming area set within the marina in a revamp of the Mediterranean city’s waterfront.

The pool – which measures 24 metres by 33 metres and with a depth of eight metres - was opened on Wednesday 12th June.

It is free to enter and will be open to the public between 11.30am and 7.30pm daily until September 12th.

There is also a swimming lane for serious swimmers training for open water challenges.

Created in the heart of the marina, the seawater pool has a large chill out area for sunbathing created using floating platforms covered in astroturf, perfect for those who like a dip in the sea but want to avoid the beach.

A series of fun events are planned for the new space including a film festival at the end of August where viewers can watch ocean themed movies projected onto a giant inflatable screen.

Test your bravery by treading water while watching Steven Spielberg’s classic blockbuster about a killer great white terrorizing a beach community. Alternatively, for those who don’t have nerves of steel, settle into a deck chair and watch from the comfort of the shore.

There will also be a “Crazy boats” regatta when wannabe ocean-farers compete in homemade vessels, the more outlandish the better.

The pool is part of a revamped marina area which includes sports facilities and green areas with 200 new trees planted to provide shady areas to relax.

For details of events at the Valencia Marina go to their website HERE.

READ ALSO: Ten incredible natural swimming spots in Spain