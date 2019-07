'Achuchar' also means to hurry up and is often used when referring to the interaction between a mother and her child. Let's see some examples:

El nieto achuchó a su abuelo nada más verlo.

The grandson hugged his grandfather as soon as he saw him.

When you are in a rush or want somebody to hurry up:

La profesora achuchó a los alumnos para que salieran rápido.

The teacher rushed the pupils to leave quickly.

In a more affectionate way between a couple:

Los enamorados se achuchan todo el tiempo.

Lovers cuddle all the time.

Pronunciation:

a-chu-charh

