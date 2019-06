Orgullo means pride!

Los festivales del Orgullo Gay más influyentes se reparten entre las principales capitales del mundo.

The most influential Gay Pride festivals are distributed among the main capitals of the world.

If you are planning on celebrating el Día del Orgullo, here we give you one of the most iconic songs of the LGBTI community:

AQuién le Importa. It's a song that talks about being different and not caring about what people think!

.What does Orgullo mean in general?

Orgulloas a noun means self-satisfaction and pride however, it can also imply arrogance and vanity. Let's see some examples with both meanings:

El éxito profesional de su hijo le llena de orgullo.

Her son's professional success filled her with pride.

El orgullo le impidió disculparse.

His pride stopped him from apologizing.

Pronunciation:

ohr-gu-yo

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid.

