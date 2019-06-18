Everything you need to know about Madrid Pride 2019

On July 6th, the famous parade is expected to attract around 2 million people to salute participants from the LGBTQIA+ community, but celebrations commence on June 28th with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

Madrid’s festival is the biggest in Europe and everyone is welcome to join the party, so make the most of Pride Week with these colourful events:

Stonewall 50, June 28th

2019 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York, June 1969, which was a pioneering event preceding the first ever pride rally in the city one month later. Madrid will host its own celebrations to commemorate half a century of LGBTQIA+ liberation with numerous vibrant events held in Malasaña, Las Letras, Lavapiés and Chueca.

Madrid Summit 2019, July 1st

Beginning in Casa América on July 1st, the Madrid Summit is an exploration into the LGBTQIA+ community’s experience of unequal treatment in society and everyday life. The summit recognises the importance of a multidimensional approach when discussing such issues, considering the different experiences of all members of the community. Issues such as Trans Perspective in Central American and the Caribbean, Precolonial and Indigenous Perspectives on the LGBTQIA+ community will be explored. The summit continues July 4th in Secretaría de Estado de Igualidad and July 5th in Parlamento Europeo, where the Stonewall Uprising, LGTBQIA+ families, and much more will be discussed.



Credit: AFP

Pride Opening Ceremony, 3rd July, from 6pm

In Plaza de Pedro Zerolo, the renowned Spanish singer, Monica Naranjo, who came out as bi in February, will kick off festivities. Lively performances centred around music, celebration and liberation will continue throughout the festival in Plaza del Rey, Puerta del Sol and Plaza de España, so if you fancy a boogie, or catching a drag show, Madrid Pride is the place to be.

Stiletto Race, July 4th, from 5pm

A Madrid Pride tradition, the high heel race, starting in Calle Pelayo (Chueca) is free to all those able to run in heels of 15cm or higher. The race is a serious sport, involving three qualifying rounds and the finals, with dinner vouchers, cash and discount coupons as the prizes. Madrid Pride wouldn’t be the same without this eccentric event, so strap on your stilettos and get running!



The Stiletto Race. Credit: AFP

Mr Gay Pride España 12th Edition, July 5th

The most importance gay beauty contest in Spain, this year’s 12th edition of Mr Gay Pride will select Spain’s representative for international gay contests over the coming year. Following galas across all of Spain’s provinces, more than 20,000 people from across the country are expected to gather in Puerto del Sol for one of the biggest events of the festival, waiting in anticipation to find out who will be crowned Mr Gay Pride España 2019.

The Pride Parade, July 6th, 5pm-midnight

Always the high point of the festival, this year’s parade is expected to attract around 2 million attendees, cheering on a rainbow of floats from different companies, association and political parties. Participants will march from Atocha Station to Plaza de Colón under the slogan: “Elderly out of the Closet: History, Struggle and Memory!” (Mayores sin armarios: ¡Historia, lucha y memoria!).In Colón, participants will be welcomed with music and the reading of the manifesto of freedom, inclusion and diversity. This colourful event is sure to lift your spirits, whoever you are, wherever you come from, and whomever you love.



The parade passes Palacio de Cibeles. Credit: AFP

By Alice Huseyinoglu