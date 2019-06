Here we are going to give you some ideas of how to use it perfectly in context.

Un marco de plata decoraba la fotografía.

The photo was in a silver frame.

As a period of time:

En el marco de la guerra de independencia, se derramó mucha sangre.

During the period of the war of independence, a lot of blood was spilled.

In a football, marco refers to a goalposts:

El futbolista falló el tiro, la pelota rebotó en el marco.

The footballer missed the shot and the ball bounced off the goalposts.

The word also means structural, framework or guide in a business context:

El gerente presentará el plan marco para este año.

The manager presented the structural plan for the year.

Pronunciation:

Mar-co

