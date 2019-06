This word in Spanish can be used in various different situations. Apart from 'peel', you can say that a person is so funny or that you are laughing a lot.

Tiró las mondas de la naranja a la basura.

He threw the orange peels in the trash.

La chica es la monda, conoce muchos chistes.

The girl is so funny she knows many jokes.

Me mondo con tus comentarios.

I laugh my head off with your comments.

Pronunciation:

Mon-da

