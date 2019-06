Let's take a look at how it can be used:

Laura es una callejera, nunca está en casa.

Laura is always out, she is never home.

Recogieron a un gato callejero y le dieron un hogar.

They picked up a stray cat and gave it a home.

El callejero de esta ciudad es muy interesante.

The street guide of this city is very interesting.

El lenguaje callejero es muy vulgar.

Street language is quite vulgar.

Los músicos callejeros se ganan la vida cantando en la calle.

Street musicians earn a living singing in the streets.

Pronunciation:

Ca-ye-heh-roe

