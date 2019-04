It can mean to be mentally insane:

La vecina se volvió loca después de la guerra. Finalmente la tuvieron que internar.

My neighbor went insane after the war. She was taken to a mental institute she was taken to a mental health institution

It can also mean to be crazy or wild

Mi primo estuvo en Miami una semana y se volvió loco. Estuvo de fiesta todo el tiempo.

My cousin went to Miami for a week and went crazy. He was partying the whole time.

Here are some other great phrases that useloco that you might not be familiar with.

Los adolescentes a veces hacen las cosas a lo loco.

Teenager sometimes do things without thinking.

Después del concierto el público empezó a aplaudir a lo loco.

After the concert the public started clapping wildly.

Cada loco con su tema

To each his own.

Su respuesta me dejó loco

His answer drove me up the wall.

Llevan 2 días juntos pero dice que está loco por ella.

They've been together for 2 days but he says that he is crazy about her.

Esta loco perdido

He is completely mental.

¿Me tomas por loco?

Do you think I'm mad?

Pronunciation:

Lo-co

Check out our word of the day posts

If you’re interested in learning more Spanish, check out courses offered by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. Read their blog for more Spanish!

READ MORE: Five tricks to help you sound like a native in Spanish