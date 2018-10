Belen Berrocal, Director of Studies of LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid, gives some great tips on how to sound like a native Spanish speaker and really help your Spanish stand out.

Use linking words

Linking your phrases makes your speech sound more natural and less robotic. Here is a list of some examples:

So: Estoy demasiado agobiada, así que no puedo terminarlo.

I am too overwhelmed, so I can't finish.

Then: Si no te gusta, entonces no vayas

If you don't like it, then don't go.

Since: Dado que sabes cómo llegar, podrás ir tú.

Given that you know how to get there, you can go.



Photo: Deposit Photos

Use expressions and idioms

We all know that sounding like a native isn’t a piece of cake, but memorizing some of the most commonly used expressions can make a huge difference. Here are just a few that you should add into your vocabulary:

To speak freely: Mi amiga no tiene pelos en la lengua, siempre dice lo que piensa.

My friend always speaks freely; she says everything that’s on her mind.

A piece of cake: Tardé muy poco en hacer el ejercicio. ¡Era pan comido!

It took me no time to finish the exercise. It was a piece of cake!

To be far away: Ahora tendré que despertarme muy temprano, mi nuevo trabajo está en el quinto pino.

From now on I’ll have to wake-up really early. My new job is far away.

Use filler words

No matter what level of Spanish you have, there will always be a moment when you have to pause or think about the best word to use. Even native speakers do it! The only difference is that they will automatically use a filler word to hide the pause. Here are some examples of those:

Blah, blah, blah: La dependiente me dijo que no podía devolver la ropa porque... no sé qué, no sé cuánto.

The shop assistant told me that I couldn’t return the clothes and blah, blah, blah.

Well: Bueno… Vamos a Zara ya que H&M está cerrado.

Well… We’ll go to Zara, as H&M is closed.

I mean: Este es un boli de mi padre, o sea, no lo pierdas.

This is my father’s pen, so don’t lose it.

Let’s see: Esto está hecho un desastre. A ver, por dónde empiezo.

This is a complete disaster. Let’s see where to start.

Improve your accent

Pronunciation is one of those things that immediately give you away as a foreigner. Even so, there are ways to make your accent less noticeable and, who knows, maybe Spaniards will just think that you come from a different region. We’re sure you’ve heard a lot about rolling your “r” and the difference between “c” and “s”. Here are some ways you can work on improving those:

Start with some tongue twisters in Spanish. There are a lot that concentrate on a specific sound. Here are just a few.

Teachers often advise that you record yourself to notice the sounds that don’t feel you pronounce correctly and practice them. You can even record a few phrases from a tv-show or an eBook narrated by a native and then compare your recording to the original. You’ll be surprised what a difference it can make in just a week.

Pay a special attention to the intonation, as it’s quite different in Spanish and natives tend to highlight specific parts of a sentence.

Explain like a native

Here’s a little trick that’ll make you sound like a local (or at least someone who really gets Spanish culture) without a lot of effort. Spaniards often start phrases with “es que…” when they want to give an explanation or refuse an offer. Here are some examples of how it’s used:

To give an explanation: Perdón por no llamarte. Es que he tenido mucho trabajo esta semana.

Sorry for not calling you, I had a lot of work this week.

To refuse an invitation: ¿Quieres ir al cine este finde?

No, perdón. Es que estoy ayudando a mi amigo con la mudanza.

Would you like to go to the movie during the weekend?

No, sorry. I’m helping my friend with a move.

So there you have it. Keep working on your Spanish and use these handy tips and tricks to really give you that extra push.

