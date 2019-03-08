Run in the Sun: top ten marathons in Spain

If you have the running bug then check out the huge number of running events taking place in Spain during 2019.

Combine a marathon with a holiday, or just use it as an opportunity to discover a new part of Spain.

Here are ten best and (most probably) sun-soaked running events in Spain, plus a bonus fun run. And they all still have places to register.

Zurich Marathon, Barcelona





When: Sunday 10 March 2019



The Barcelona Marathon is considered one of the most attractive in Europe. The favourable climate combined with a fully urban circuit that passes through the main landmarks make it hugely popular for runners.



As well as the full marathon, there is a free 4km “Breakfast Run” on the Saturday morning which recreates the last kilometres of the 92 Barcelona Olympic Games marathon, starting from the Monjuic Mountain and ending at the Olympic Stadium. Followed by breakfast for all the runners.



